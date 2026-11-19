APEC kept a regional free trade area on the agenda. The leaders adopted the Shenzhen Outlook and three documents on trade, connectivity, and innovation. China's Chairman Xi Jinping called for fewer trade and investment barriers and closer cooperation on AI and cross-border data flows. Vietnam took over as host for 2027.
Xi and Trump agreed to draw up a plan to stabilize US–China ties. During their bilateral meeting, Xi urged the US to handle the Taiwan issue in a way that would avoid setbacks in relations and called for closer communication on trade. According to Beijing’s readout, Trump reaffirmed that the US does not support Taiwan independence.
Ukraine dominated the Putin–Trump talks. Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said the conflict was the main subject of their bilateral meeting.
Putin, Xi, and Trump held their first-ever trilateral meeting. The talks lasted about 90 minutes. In a joint declaration issued afterward, Russia, China, and the US reaffirmed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought. They pledged to discuss reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons. They also backed UN reform, called for stable energy supplies, and said the International Criminal Court must respect the limits of its authority.
Putin called for more three-way talks. At his closing press conference, he called the meeting a new page in the history of diplomacy and praised the candid exchange. He also said Russia would respond to the strikes on the Crimean Bridge and had dropped the idea of negotiating a limited ceasefire after the attacks