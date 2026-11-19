Asia-Pacific’s Industrial Clout is Reshaping Global Economic Order – Expert
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The region’s rise is powered by a broad industrial base, Jeff J. Brown, author of “The China Trilogy” and founder of the Seek Truth From Facts Foundation, told Sputnik against the backdrop of the APEC summit.
The expert uses an acronym – MAMMAT – to identify the six sectors underpinning Asia-Pacific’s surging economic and strategic clout:
manufacturing: China leads the way
military: Russia, China and the two Koreas possess some of the world's most advanced military hardware
mining: Russia, China, North Korea, Indonesia and Australia are major mining hubs; China dominates in rare-earth processing
agriculture: Russia and China rank among the world's largest agricultural producers
aerospace: Russia, China and North Korea “all have near-space hyperglide/hypersonic missiles”
technology: Russia and China boast “advanced high-tech chemical/resin/alloy, ICT, nuclear, avionic, energy/infrastructure”
🇨🇳 Xi Jinping: Asia-Pacific Economies Must Work Together to Weather Challenges All members of the Asia-Pacific family are in the same boat and must support one another, the Chinese president said. He also called for open, non-discriminatory cooperation and free trade across the region.— Sputnik (@SputnikInt) November 19, 2026
With Belt and Road logistics knitting supply chains tighter, East and Southeast Asia will continue to dominate these MAMMAT sectors through the 21 century, says the pundit.
He notes that the Vladimir Putin–Xi Jinping meeting, broader trilateral encounter involving Donald Trump, demonstrates that the region’s two largest powers cannot be isolated.
Russia and China’s doors remain open to opportunities in trade, investment and finance, underscores the analyst, adding that “the world needs East and Southeast Asia for economic growth.”
“China, Russia, North Korea [and Iran further west] offer a powerful security counterweight to NATO’s endless imperial-colonial hegemony around the world,” added the expert.