https://sputnikglobe.com/20261119/russian-nuclear-arsenal-remains-vital-to-national-security-amid-eu-militarization--expert-1125112142.html
Russian Nuclear Arsenal Remains Vital to National Security Amid EU Militarization – Expert
Russian Nuclear Arsenal Remains Vital to National Security Amid EU Militarization – Expert
Sputnik International
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed at the trilateral summit in Shenzhen on the need to reduce nuclear risks, reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
2026-11-19T13:39+0000
2026-11-19T13:39+0000
2026-11-19T13:39+0000
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"In the preceding period, the US undermined the foundations of strategic stability by dismantling key arms control agreements, notably by refusing to extend the New START Treaty," Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik.The expert also expressed concern over the US ambition to leverage its already vast arsenal of precision-guided weapons, potentially by deploying such systems in space.Maintaining strategic parity with the US is important to Russia, which is why it is ready to negotiate a New START (IV) treaty that would reinstate bilateral verification procedures, including mutual inspections, the pundit notes.China's nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of the United States and Russia, making Washington's proposal for nuclear arms reductions seem irrelevant to Beijing, the expert says. At the leaders' meeting, Xi proposed the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons. Trump said it is "very hard" to give up nuclear weapons once a country has them.Russia's nuclear arsenal must remain combat-ready and serve its intended purpose in the event of a threat of aggression or a direct armed attack against the country, the expert concludes.
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donald trump, igor korotchenko, russia, china, shenzhen, us, europe, opinion, new start treaty, nuclear, nuclear weapons
donald trump, igor korotchenko, russia, china, shenzhen, us, europe, opinion, new start treaty, nuclear, nuclear weapons
Russian Nuclear Arsenal Remains Vital to National Security Amid EU Militarization – Expert
Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese Chairman Xi Jinping and US President Donald Trump agreed at the trilateral summit in Shenzhen on the need to reduce nuclear risks, reaffirming that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.
"In the preceding period, the US undermined the foundations of strategic stability by dismantling key arms control agreements, notably by refusing to extend the New START Treaty," Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of National Defense magazine, tells Sputnik.
The expert also expressed concern over the US ambition to leverage its already vast arsenal of precision-guided weapons, potentially by deploying such systems in space.
Maintaining strategic parity with the US is important to Russia, which is why it is ready to negotiate
a New START (IV) treaty that would reinstate bilateral verification procedures, including mutual inspections, the pundit notes.
China's nuclear arsenal is significantly smaller than those of the United States and Russia, making Washington's proposal for nuclear arms reductions seem irrelevant to Beijing, the expert says. At the leaders' meeting, Xi proposed the eventual elimination of nuclear weapons. Trump said it is "very hard"
to give up nuclear weapons once a country has them.
"For Russia, its nuclear arsenal is a crucial component of its national security, particularly amid strategic uncertainty and the European Union's preparations for a potential war with Russia in 2030," Korotchenko highlights.
Russia's nuclear arsenal must remain combat-ready and serve its intended purpose in the event of a threat of aggression or a direct armed attack against the country, the expert concludes.