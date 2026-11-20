https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/chinese-foreign-ministry-urges-japan-to-correct-taiwan-remarks-as-soon-as-possible-1125121041.html
Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Japan to Correct Taiwan Remarks as Soon as Possible
Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Japan to Correct Taiwan Remarks as Soon as Possible
Sputnik International
Japan needs to correct the erroneous remarks about the Taiwan issue made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Friday.
2026-11-20T11:51+0000
2026-11-20T11:51+0000
2026-11-20T11:51+0000
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"As for Japan, the urgent task at present is to correct the erroneous remarks on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible," Guo Jiakun said. Japan must take a correct stance on historical issues and form an objective and rational perception of China, he added. Beijing and Tokyo are experiencing a period of cooling relations following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in November 2025 that an unforeseen situation around Taiwan, if accompanied by the use of warships and military force, could be regarded as an existential crisis. Beijing considers Taiwan an inalienable part of China, with adherence to the One China principle being a mandatory condition for other states wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with China. Official relations between the central government of China and its island province were severed in 1949.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260607/taiwan-deploys-coast-guard-ships-amid-chinas-law-enforcement-operation-east-of-the-island-1124279350.html
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Chinese Foreign Ministry Urges Japan to Correct Taiwan Remarks as Soon as Possible
BEIJING (Sputnik) - Japan needs to correct the erroneous remarks about the Taiwan issue made by Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi as soon as possible, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Guo Jiakun said at a briefing on Friday.
"As for Japan, the urgent task at present is to correct the erroneous remarks on the Taiwan issue as soon as possible," Guo Jiakun said.
Japan must take a correct stance on historical issues and form an objective and rational perception of China, he added.
Beijing and Tokyo are experiencing a period of cooling relations following Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's remarks in November 2025 that an unforeseen situation around Taiwan, if accompanied by the use of warships and military force, could be regarded as an existential crisis.
Beijing considers Taiwan
an inalienable part of China, with adherence to the One China principle being a mandatory condition for other states wishing to establish or maintain diplomatic relations with China. Official relations between the central government of China and its island province were severed in 1949.