https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/merz-points-to-corruption-issues-in-ukraine-need-for-reforms-1125123572.html
Merz Points to Corruption Issues in Ukraine, Need for Reforms
Merz Points to Corruption Issues in Ukraine, Need for Reforms
Sputnik International
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday pointed to issues with corruption and the rule of law in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for reforms.
2026-11-20T15:52+0000
2026-11-20T15:52+0000
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"Reforms in Ukraine must promptly and decisively continue. Particularly, and I openly address the legal aspect, concerning the rule of law and the fight against corruption," Merz was quoted by his office as saying at the forum. These reforms are a prerequisite for Ukraine to continue receiving Germany's financial aid, Merz added. Russia has repeatedly said that Western financial aid and arms supplies to Ukraine prolong the conflict and hinder its diplomatic settlement. Reports of corruption in Ukraine, particularly in military, are regularly made. On May 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that a former head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Department of Procurement organized a scheme to embezzle funds allocated for food supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces through which over 71 million hryvnias ($1.6 million) were embezzled. In December 2025, senior military officers and the management of the Praktika defense enterprise were investigated over a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme to inflate the price of the Kozak-5 armored vehicles.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261024/musk-blasts-ukraines-corruption-mass-conscription-and-money-laundering-1124929984.html
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friedrich merz, europe, ukraine, germany, russia, security service of ukraine, ukrainian security service (sbu), corruption, corrupt officials
friedrich merz, europe, ukraine, germany, russia, security service of ukraine, ukrainian security service (sbu), corruption, corrupt officials
Merz Points to Corruption Issues in Ukraine, Need for Reforms
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on Friday pointed to issues with corruption and the rule of law in Ukraine, emphasizing the need for reforms.
"Reforms in Ukraine must promptly and decisively continue. Particularly, and I openly address the legal aspect, concerning the rule of law and the fight against corruption," Merz was quoted by his office as saying at the forum.
These reforms are a prerequisite for Ukraine to continue receiving Germany's financial aid, Merz added.
Russia has repeatedly said that Western financial aid and arms supplies to Ukraine prolong the conflict and hinder its diplomatic settlement.
Reports of corruption in Ukraine
, particularly in military, are regularly made. On May 21, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) said that a former head of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Department of Procurement organized a scheme to embezzle funds allocated for food supplies for the Ukrainian armed forces through which over 71 million hryvnias ($1.6 million) were embezzled.
In December 2025, senior military officers and the management of the Praktika defense enterprise were investigated over a multimillion-dollar fraud scheme to inflate the price of the Kozak-5 armored vehicles.