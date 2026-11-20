https://sputnikglobe.com/20261120/russia-proposes-a-collective-security-organization-for-the-persian-gulf-1125117572.html
Russia Proposes a Collective Security Organization for the Persian Gulf
Russia Proposes a Collective Security Organization for the Persian Gulf
Sputnik International
Russia has updated its proposal on the creation of a collective security system in the Persian Gulf, which envisages the formation of an organization with the participation of Iran, the Arab Gulf states, and other countries of the region, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Sergey Vershinin said.
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"We have updated our proposal regarding our understanding of collective security in the Persian Gulf. Ultimately, this proposal envisages the creation of an organization with the participation of the Arab Gulf states, the countries of the region, and Iran," the diplomat said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper. If necessary, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council could be involved in ensuring security within the framework of this structure, Vershinin added. Turkey and Egypt could also participate in the process. The ambassador called the creation of such a system an important step forward. He identified the prevention of further attacks, especially on civilian infrastructure of both Iran and the Arab Gulf states, as a primary task. Vershinin emphasized Moscow's interest in restoring peace and stability in the region, which is of critical importance for the global economy, oil and gas production, and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz. The diplomat also said that Russia has informed both the United States and Iran about its readiness to accept part of the spent nuclear fuel to remove concerns regarding its possible use for military purposes. Moscow is convinced that Iran has the right to develop peaceful nuclear energy.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20260922/putin-and-saudi-crown-prince-discuss-situation-in-the-persian-gulf---kremlin-1124772509.html
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russia, persian gulf, un security council (unsc), security, security guarantees
Russia Proposes a Collective Security Organization for the Persian Gulf
ANKARA (Sputnik) - Russia has updated its proposal on the creation of a collective security system in the Persian Gulf, which envisages the formation of an organization with the participation of Iran, the Arab Gulf states, and other countries of the region, Russian Ambassador to Turkey Sergey Vershinin said.
"We have updated our proposal regarding our understanding of collective security in the Persian Gulf. Ultimately, this proposal envisages the creation of an organization with the participation of the Arab Gulf states, the countries of the region, and Iran," the diplomat said in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.
If necessary, the five permanent members of the UN Security Council could be involved in ensuring security within the framework of this structure, Vershinin added. Turkey and Egypt could also participate in the process.
The ambassador called the creation of such a system an important step forward. He identified the prevention of further attacks, especially on civilian infrastructure of both Iran and the Arab Gulf states, as a primary task. Vershinin emphasized Moscow's interest in restoring peace and stability in the region, which is of critical importance for the global economy, oil and gas production, and shipping through the Strait of Hormuz
.
The diplomat also said that Russia has informed both the United States and Iran about its readiness to accept part of the spent nuclear fuel to remove concerns regarding its possible use for military purposes. Moscow is convinced that Iran has the right to develop peaceful nuclear energy.