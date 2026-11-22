https://sputnikglobe.com/20261122/ukrainian-defense-industry-boom-slams-into-wall--report-1125130622.html
Ukrainian Defense Industry ‘Boom’ Slams Into Wall – Report
Ukrainian Defense Industry ‘Boom’ Slams Into Wall – Report
Sputnik International
Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has likely reached its production ceiling, the WSJ reported, citing defense industry officials and military analysts.
2026-11-22T08:39+0000
2026-11-22T08:39+0000
2026-11-22T08:39+0000
russia's special operation in ukraine
ukraine
russia
missile
air defense
military industry
industry
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650132_0:80:1127:714_1920x0_80_0_0_82ca69cfe6560c93bd7a97b9f991bae8.jpg
Despite rapid growth since 2022, the sector faces mounting difficulties in expanding production, while Ukraine remains unable to manufacture missiles on the same scale as Russia.Ukraine faces several major obstacles:The report also noted that with more than 1,300 defense companies in Ukraine now competing for limited funding, further expansion has become practically impossible.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20261031/ukraines-public-debt-up-130-fold-in-20-years---statistics-1124981984.html
ukraine
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
2026
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn.imgsputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/10/1112650132_90:0:1050:720_1920x0_80_0_0_3fff6e54bd01b8bacddaf1e9e14cb0b9.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rossiya Segodnya“
ukraine, russia, missile, air defense, military industry, industry
ukraine, russia, missile, air defense, military industry, industry
Ukrainian Defense Industry ‘Boom’ Slams Into Wall – Report
Ukraine’s military-industrial complex has likely reached its production ceiling, the WSJ reported, citing defense industry officials and military analysts.
Despite rapid growth since 2022, the sector faces mounting difficulties in expanding production, while Ukraine remains unable to manufacture missiles
on the same scale as Russia.
Ukraine faces several major obstacles:
Funding shortages: Money is spread thin across too many defense companies, leaving even the most promising firms with limited resources
Workforce crisis: Millions of Ukrainians have either fled the country or joined the military, making it seriously problematic to recruit skilled workers
Expansion risks: Factory owners struggle to find new premises, as property owners fear their buildings could become targets of Russian strikes
The report also noted that with more than 1,300 defense companies in Ukraine now competing for limited funding, further expansion has become practically impossible.