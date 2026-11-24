https://sputnikglobe.com/20261124/stalled-us-patriots-nowhere-near-enough-to-turn-the-tide-for-ukraine--expert-1125139561.html
Stalled US Patriots ‘Nowhere Near Enough’ to Turn the Tide for Ukraine – Expert
Stalled US Patriots ‘Nowhere Near Enough’ to Turn the Tide for Ukraine – Expert
Sputnik International
Even if the 60 Patriot interceptor missiles awaiting Pentagon approval were delivered to Ukraine soon, they wouldn’t make a decisive difference on the battlefield, military analyst Alexander Mikhailov tells Sputnik.
2026-11-24T12:57+0000
2026-11-24T12:57+0000
2026-11-24T12:57+0000
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Faced with Russia's mix of drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, Mikhailov notes, 60 interceptors are “nowhere near enough to shield all the facilities vulnerable to air attacks."Furthermore, there is no adequate replacement:Pentagon's reluctance to authorize shipments, in the expert's opinion, reflects both genuine shortages and political considerations. The war on Iran has burned through Patriot interceptor stocks - the US produces roughly 600 Patriot interceptors a year, while Japan manufactures a few dozen annually.Any dramatic increase in missile production could take years, he argues, adding that the delay also sends a signal to Ukraine that “the US can put deliveries on hold whenever it sees fit.”
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Stalled US Patriots ‘Nowhere Near Enough’ to Turn the Tide for Ukraine – Expert
Even if the 60 Patriot interceptor missiles awaiting Pentagon approval were delivered to Ukraine soon, they wouldn’t make a decisive difference on the battlefield, Alexander Mikhailov, head of the Bureau of Military-Political Analysis, tells Sputnik.
Faced with Russia's mix of drones, ballistic and cruise missiles, Mikhailov notes, 60 interceptors
are “nowhere near enough to shield all the facilities vulnerable to air attacks."
Furthermore, there is no adequate replacement:
IRIS-T (Germany): designed for aerodynamic targets; ~
40 km range limits usefulness against ballistic threats
NASAMS (Norway): relies on stalled deliveries of US-made missiles
SAMP/T (France): Ukraine received only a handful
aging Soviet-era systems (Tor, Buk) can't reliably stop ballistic missiles
Pentagon's reluctance to authorize shipments
, in the expert's opinion, reflects both genuine shortages and political considerations.
The war on Iran has burned through Patriot interceptor stocks
- the US produces roughly 600 Patriot interceptors a year, while Japan manufactures a few dozen annually.
Any dramatic increase in missile production could take years, he argues, adding that the delay also sends a signal to Ukraine that “the US can put deliveries on hold whenever it sees fit.”