https://sputnikglobe.com/20261128/russia-has-international-work-experience-in-ai---deputy-prime-minister-1125156074.html
Russia Has International Work Experience in AI - Deputy Prime Minister
Russia Has International Work Experience in AI - Deputy Prime Minister
Sputnik International
Russia has already gained international work experience in the field of artificial intelligence, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Saturday.
2026-11-28T13:51+0000
2026-11-28T13:51+0000
2026-11-28T13:51+0000
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"Russia has experience of international work in the field of artificial intelligence technology," Chernyshenko said at the AI Journey Conference. Following the APEC summit in Shenzhen, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the participants discussed broad international cooperation in AI. The AI Journey 2026 international conference is being held in Moscow on November 26-28. Participants are discussing practical experience in implementing AI solutions, the impact of AI on the economy and society, as well as the prospects of scientific discoveries and technological innovations. The event has been held since 2019 and has become one of the platform for showcasing the results of AI development.
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russia, apec, shenzhen, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
russia, apec, shenzhen, artificial intelligence (ai), ai
Russia Has International Work Experience in AI - Deputy Prime Minister
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russia has already gained international work experience in the field of artificial intelligence, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko said on Saturday.
"Russia has experience of international work in the field of artificial intelligence technology," Chernyshenko said at the AI Journey Conference.
Following the APEC summit in Shenzhen
, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that the participants discussed broad international cooperation in AI
.
The AI Journey 2026 international conference is being held in Moscow on November 26-28. Participants are discussing practical experience in implementing AI solutions, the impact of AI on the economy and society, as well as the prospects of scientific discoveries and technological innovations. The event has been held since 2019 and has become one of the platform for showcasing the results of AI development.