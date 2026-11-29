https://sputnikglobe.com/20261129/russian-forces-pound-ukrainian-military-logistics-drone-depots-and-ammunition-facilities--mod-1125158006.html
Russian Forces Pound Ukrainian Military Logistics, Drone Depots and Ammunition Facilities – MoD
Russian Forces Pound Ukrainian Military Logistics, Drone Depots and Ammunition Facilities – MoD
Sputnik International
Russian forces struck several Ukrainian military logistics and supply facilities, including a drone depot in the Sumy region, a cargo ship in the Black Sea, a supply bridge in Zaporozhye, a logistics hub in Odessa and ammunition production workshops in Kremenchug, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
2026-11-29T07:15+0000
2026-11-29T07:15+0000
2026-11-29T07:15+0000
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Russia’s military struck a storage facility for long- and medium-range drones in the city of Shostka, Sumy region, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said A dry cargo ship carrying dual-use supplies for Ukraine’s armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, 93 kilometers (57.7 miles) southwest of Odessa, the ministry said.Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on industrial and logistics facilities, transport infrastructure, and maritime vessels supporting Ukraine’s military."A dry cargo vessel delivering dual-use cargo in the interests of Ukraine’s armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, 93 kilometers southwest of Odessa," the ministry said.The road-and-rail bridge over the Dnepr in Zaporozhye, used to transport military supplies to the Donbass combat zone, was struck, the Russian Defense Ministry said.Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on industrial and logistics facilities, transport infrastructure, and maritime vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.Russian forces struck a logistics hub in Odessa used to store and distribute military supplies for Ukraine’s armed forces during overnight attacks, the ministry said."The strikes hit … the Mirs logistics hub in Odessa, used for the storage and distribution of military-purpose cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.Workshops at JTI Ukraine’s tobacco factory in Kremenchug, where ammunition was being produced for the Ukrainian armed forces, have been struck, ministry said.Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on industrial and logistics facilities, transport infrastructure, and maritime vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.
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russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, black sea, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
russian defense ministry, ukraine, odessa, black sea, cargo ship, strike, missile strike, drone strike, air strike
Russian Forces Pound Ukrainian Military Logistics, Drone Depots and Ammunition Facilities – MoD
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian forces struck several Ukrainian military logistics and supply facilities, including a drone depot in the Sumy region, a cargo ship in the Black Sea, a supply bridge in Zaporozhye, a logistics hub in Odessa and ammunition production workshops in Kremenchug, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Sunday.
Russia’s military struck a storage facility for long- and medium-range drones in the city of Shostka, Sumy region, overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry said
"The strikes hit … a storage facility for long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles in Shostka, Sumy region," the ministry said.
A dry cargo ship carrying dual-use supplies for Ukraine’s armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, 93 kilometers (57.7 miles) southwest of Odessa, the ministry said.
Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces carried out drone strikes
on industrial and logistics facilities, transport infrastructure, and maritime vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.
"A dry cargo vessel delivering dual-use cargo in the interests of Ukraine’s armed forces was hit in the Black Sea, 93 kilometers southwest of Odessa," the ministry said.
The road-and-rail bridge over the Dnepr in Zaporozhye, used to transport military supplies to the Donbass combat zone, was struck, the Russian Defense Ministry said.
Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces carried out drone strikes
on industrial and logistics facilities, transport infrastructure, and maritime vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.
"The strikes hit … the Preobrazhensky road-and-rail bridge over the Dnieper River in Zaporozhye, which was used to transport military supplies to the combat zone in Donbass," the ministry said.
Russian forces struck a logistics hub in Odessa used to store and distribute military supplies for Ukraine’s armed forces during overnight attacks, the ministry said.
"The strikes hit … the Mirs logistics hub in Odessa, used for the storage and distribution of military-purpose cargo for the Ukrainian armed forces," the ministry said in a statement.
Workshops at JTI Ukraine’s tobacco factory in Kremenchug, where ammunition was being produced for the Ukrainian armed forces, have been struck, ministry said.
Overnight into Sunday, Russian forces carried out drone strikes on industrial and logistics facilities, transport infrastructure, and maritime vessels supporting Ukraine’s military.
"As a result of the strikes, workshops at JTI Ukraine's tobacco factory in the city of Kremenchug, Poltava Region - where ammunition for the Ukrainian armed forces was being manufactured - were hit," the ministry said in a statement.