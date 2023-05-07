https://sputnikglobe.com/20230507/rfk-jr-russia-cannot-lose-in-ukraine-as-this-is-existential-for-it-1110159116.html

RFK Jr: Russia 'Cannot Lose in Ukraine' as This Is 'Existential For It'

"The Russians cannot lose in Ukraine as this is existential to them," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. underscored in a podcast.

"The Russians cannot lose in Ukraine as this is existential to them," Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. underscored as he spoke with the hosts of the All-In Podcast. He added: "We are being told they are losing, but they cannot afford to lose."Washington has been doing everything to prolong the Ukraine conflict, and the US administration has been displaying "absolute intransigence" regarding the many opportunities to end the conflagration. But this can be explained by the fact that the US has been on "a mission to maximize casualties, to prolong what is, essentially, a war of attrition," RFK Jr. said.The lawyer-turned-politician took a step back at this point in the interview and said that the "real story" started in 2014, when "the US government and, in particular, the neocons in the White House and elsewhere participated in and supported the overthrow of the democratically-elected government of Ukraine."This is what prompted Russia's response when it started its special military operation in February 2022 to protect these people. The Ukraine conflict could have been settled if the Minsk accords of 2014 had been followed through with, believes the politician, underscoring that there was no question that Washington had been actively integrating Ukrainian forces into NATO – something that Russia's President Vladimir Putin said from the outset was a "red line."Looking ahead, Kennedy said the Kiev regime cannot continue to fight without US support, and that if he became president he would settle the conflict. As to the incumbent in the White House – Democratic POTUS Joe Biden – Robert F. Kennedy Jr. acknowledged that he was a “go-to-war guy.”"I would settle this," reiterated Kennedy, underscoring the need for de-escalating tensions with Russia and questioning the very need for NATO.These remarks echo what the Democratic presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said earlier in the month, when he pointed out that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky had a chance to avoid the conflict with Russia by simply refusing to join NATO.When Robert F. Kennedy Jr., 69, tossed his hat into the presidential race, he explained his motivation to run as stemming from the "rise of corporatism in this country," as well the fact that the modern Democratic Party is "becoming the party of war, the party of censorship, the party of fear and the party of neocons and Wall Street."

