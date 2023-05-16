https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/biden-congressional-leaders-to-meet-tuesday-for-further-debt-limit-talks-1110393287.html

Biden, Congressional Leaders to Meet Tuesday for Further Debt Limit Talks

Biden, Congressional Leaders to Meet Tuesday for Further Debt Limit Talks

President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will meet on Tuesday for further negotiations on raising the debt limit, the White House said in a press release.

2023-05-16T03:54+0000

2023-05-16T03:54+0000

2023-05-16T03:54+0000

americas

us

joe biden

kevin mccarthy

mitch mcconnell

republicans

white house

us debt ceiling crisis

us debt

charles shumer

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/04/0c/1109373875_0:160:3072:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_d80121564afffe7d98cf790c22e2a965.jpg

McCarthy said in earlier remarks that there has been no progress in negotiations since Biden and the four congressional leaders met last week to renew talks on raising the debt limit. On Sunday, Biden said he is optimistic about negotiations to raise the debt limit, but McCarthy told reporters at a news conference on Monday that talks are not in a good place.However, Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued separate statements last week assuring the US public that the United States would not default on its debt. The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230513/devastating-failure-to-raise-us-debt-ceiling-would-pose-serious-threat-to-global-economy-1110314414.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

us, us debt ceiling crisis, will us go default, de-dollarization, president joe biden, speaker kevin mccarthy, leader chuck schumer, leader mitch mcconnell, leader hakeem jeffries