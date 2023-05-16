https://sputnikglobe.com/20230516/biden-congressional-leaders-to-meet-tuesday-for-further-debt-limit-talks-1110393287.html
Biden, Congressional Leaders to Meet Tuesday for Further Debt Limit Talks
President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will meet on Tuesday for further negotiations on raising the debt limit, the White House said in a press release.
McCarthy said in earlier remarks that there has been no progress in negotiations since Biden and the four congressional leaders met last week to renew talks on raising the debt limit. On Sunday, Biden said he is optimistic about negotiations to raise the debt limit, but McCarthy told reporters at a news conference on Monday that talks are not in a good place.However, Biden and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell issued separate statements last week assuring the US public that the United States would not default on its debt. The White House and Republicans in Congress have been locked in a dispute on a deal that would avert an unprecedented national default as early as June.
Biden, Congressional Leaders to Meet Tuesday for Further Debt Limit Talks
WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - President Joe Biden and congressional leaders will meet on Tuesday for further negotiations on raising the debt limit, the White House said in a press release.