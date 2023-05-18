https://sputnikglobe.com/20230518/projected-winner-of-thai-election-vows-to-fully-demilitarize-sountry-1110437567.html

Projected Winner of Thai Election Vows to ‘Fully Demilitarize’ Сountry

With the election victory of two main Thai opposition parties yet to be officially announced, their possible win could mean an end to a decade of the country’s military-backed conservative government.

The projected winner of Thailand’s general election, Pita Limjaroenrat, has promised that over the next four years, his policy priorities would be to “demilitarize, demonopolize and decentralize” the country.He added that his opposition Move Forward Party (MFP)’s success in Sunday’s election showed that his policy priorities resonate not only with the young but across society, something that he said is “pretty sensational.”The MFP leader also touched upon a situation with a major roadblock for his party in the form of the unelected 250-seat senate, which is chosen entirely by the military and has previously voted for a pro-military candidate.When asked what would happen if Thailand’s military tried to subvert election outcomes, he said, “we have to minimize the risk” of subversion.The MFP made it clear that he’s prepared for every scenario in his country, which has seen at least ten coups since 1932, including two in the past 17 years.He admitted that “there are professional and personal attacks” against him but that he has prepared in the past in order to make sure he has solid legal ground in dealing with anything that comes his way.Given the fact that neither opposition party won an outright majority of 376 seats needed to form a government outright, “they will need to strike deals and wrangle support from other parties to form a coalition big enough to ensure victory,” according to media reports.Pita’s promise to demilitarize Thailand comes against the background of the ongoing militarization of the Asia­-Pacific region, not least due to US activities over Taiwan, that has caused China-Taiwan tensions. Beijing has slammed US missions to send warships and surveillance planes to the Taiwan Strait as provocations and portrayed Washington as "a security risk creator in the region."China has repeatedly warned Washington policymakers against militarizing Taiwan and fueling separatist sentiment on the island, which is seen by Beijing as an inalienable part of the People's Republic.

