Biden Says Default on Debt 'Not An Option,' Congress Leaders Must Live Up to Commitments

US President Joe Biden said on Sunday amid ongoing debt limit negotiations that the US defaulting on its debt is not an option and congressional leaders must live up to their commitments.

"It's time for Republicans to accept that there is no bipartisan deal to be made solely on their partisan terms. They have to move as well. All four congressional leaders agree with me that... default is not an option," Biden said during a press conference in Japan. He said he would speak with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy on his flight back to Washington.Biden added that he believes a deal can be reached with Republican lawmakers on raising the US debt limit.Biden added that he could not guarantee that the Republican leadership would not create a default by force by "doing something outrageous."US President Joe Biden and Republican lawmakers are currently engaged in ongoing negotiations to reach a deal to raise the debt limit before the US government risks defaulting as early as June.Debt ceiling talks have been ongoing for months but only within the last few weeks have matters intensified with both parties appearing to make some movement to a looming deal; however, an official confirmation has not yet been made.China-US RelationsThe United States is not seeking to decouple from China, however, it wants to "de-risk and diversify its ties within Beijing, Biden stressed.The US President expects the relations between the United States and China to "thaw" following the incident earlier this year when the US shot down an alleged Chinese spy balloon in its airspace, he said.Biden said that he was not willing to trade certain things with China due to Beijing's building its military."We are more secure, we all have talked about China’s building its military, and it is building its military and that’s why I made it clear that I am not prepared to trade certain items with China," Biden told a press conference.The United States does not expect Taiwan to declare independence, but Washington will continue to help improve the island's ability to defend itself, Biden said.Biden further said there was a clear understanding among most of the US allies that if China were to act unilaterally against Taiwan, there would be a response.US Aid to UkraineThe United States will continue to provide both economic and security aid to Ukraine as long as it requires, US President Joe Biden said on Sunday."We are going to continue to provide economic, humanitarian, and security assistance to Ukraine, so it can stand strong as long as it needs to," Biden said.Biden said that having F-16 aircraft would not have helped Ukraine with Artemovsk (Bakhmut).Western countries have been supplying military aid to Ukraine since the start of hostilities in February 2022. The aid evolved from artillery munitions and training in 2022 to heavier weapons, including tanks, later that year and in 2023. The US has committed over $30 billion in security assistance to Ukraine since President Joe Biden took office, according to a tally on the Pentagon's website, last updated on May 3. The Kremlin, in turn, has repeatedly warned against continued arms deliveries to Kiev.

