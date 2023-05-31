https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/bipartisan-us-debt-ceiling-deal-means-whatever-republicans-want-1110821789.html

'Bipartisan' US Debt Ceiling Deal Means 'Whatever Republicans Want'

'Bipartisan' US Debt Ceiling Deal Means 'Whatever Republicans Want'

The Republican-controlled Congress and Democrat White House have finally struck a deal to lift the debt ceiling. Linwood Tauheed and Carmine Sabia discuss what it means for ordinary Americans.

2023-05-31T19:22+0000

2023-05-31T19:22+0000

2023-05-31T19:22+0000

us

us federal reserve bank

us house of representatives

us debt ceiling crisis

americas

joe biden

linwood tauheed

barack obama

republicans

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/05/10/1110396867_0:0:3012:1694_1920x0_80_0_0_8e98ff00591756396abffb1b070e265f.jpg

Dr Linwood Tauheed told Sputnik that the near-annual merry-go-round of budget wrangling only benefitted the Republicans.The bill still faces scattered opposition from leftwing Congress Democrats like Pramila Jayapal and hardline Republican conservatives.The academic accused Democrats of pandering to Republican demands during every budget stand-off during the administration of former president Barack Obama from 2009 to 2017.The worst part of the deal was more stringent conditions for recipients of government welfare food stamps, the professor stresed. "It raises the age for it from 50 to 54 for those who can be exempt from a work requirement. But but is the worse because obviously it's going to put more people out of the the ability to to have food stamps."Overall, the US is headed for a new round of austerity.Carmine Sabia told Sputnik that the US could maintain military dominance for a fraction of the bloated Pentagon budget of nearly $900 billion a year — thereby balancing the budget and cutting the national debt."I like the idea of keeping the strongest military in the world as the strongest military in the world," he said. "But we could cut spending by quite a lot and still have the strongest military in the world.The writer said the the Department of Defense budget is mainly used "to pay off those big companies, where these politicians have their friends who then contribute back to their campaigns, and then put them on the board of directors when all is said and done and give them stock and money."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, check out our Sputnik Radio shows.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230531/us-debt-ceiling-deal-wont-hinder-arms-shipments-to-ukraine-1110816332.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

James Tweedie https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e4/08/1c/1080307270_0:3:397:400_100x100_80_0_0_7777393b9b18802f2e3c5eaa9cbcc612.png

us debt ceiling crisis, us president joe biden, us house of representatives speaker kevin mccarthy, us department of defense budget, what will happen to welfare recipients?