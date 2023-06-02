https://sputnikglobe.com/20230602/two-killed-two-injured-after-ukrainian-shelling-of-road-in-belgorod-region-1110855126.html
Two Killed, Two Injured After Ukrainian Shelling of Road in Belgorod Region
Two Killed, Two Injured After Ukrainian Shelling of Road in Belgorod Region
Two Killed, Two Injured After Ukrainian Shelling of Road in Belgorod Region
BELGOROD, Russia (Sputnik)- A road in one of the settlements of Russia's Belgorod region came under fire by the Ukrainian armed forces at once, leaving two women dead and two people injured, Region's governor, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said on Friday.
Several settlements in the Belgorod region come under shelling at once, the governor wrote on Telegram.
"The Ukrainian armed forces shelled a section of the road in the village of Maslova Pristan, Shebekinsky district. Shell fragments hit passing cars. Two women were in one of them, they died on the spot from their injuries. There are two injured in the second car," Gladkov said.
According to the governor, one injured man has shrapnel wounds to the chest, while the second has shrapnel wounds to the lower extremities. They were rushed to a city hospital in serious condition, all necessary medical care is being provided.
In addition, Ukrainian artillery fired 11 shells at the village of Tishanka in the Belgorod Region. There were no casualties, but the central gas pipeline and a power line were damaged. Emergency and operational services are working at the scene of the incident.
Early on June 1, a significant number of Ukrainian terrorists – about two companies strong, with tank support – attempted to infiltrate into Russia’s Belgorod Region. Russian troops equipped with overwhelming firepower wiped them out.