Pence Candidacy May Help Divide Anti-Trump Vote in GOP Primary - Experts

Former US Vice President Mike Pence joining the fight to be Republican presidential candidate is likely to help his former boss Donald Trump to secure the GOP nomination while Pence's own chances to win it are quite slim, experts told Sputnik.

The US media outler reported on Wednesday, citing a person familiar with the matter, that Pence was expected to announce his 2024 presidential campaign as early as June 7. On the same day, it was reported that former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie was about to officially join the race on June 6. So far, the Republican roster includes figures like former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley, ex-Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, multibillionaire Vivek Ramaswamy, Senator Tim Scott from South Carolina and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Despite Pence having been Trump's running mate in 2016 and 2020 as well as his vice president, things have soured between the two of them over Pence's refusal to overturn his 2020 election loss. Since then, Pence has also testified to a federal grand jury investigating the January 6 riot in Washington, D.C. and the actions of Trump and his associates. The expert went on to express his doubts regarding Pence's ability to poll over 1% or 2% as "he is an exceedingly dull candidate." When asked if Pence could potentially undermine Trump's main rival DeSantis, political analyst Keith Preston noted that the former vice president's following is largely limited to the evangelicals and hardcore opponents of abortion, while the support for DeSantis comes from a wide variety of groups within the Republican coalition. He also suggested that many of those who run for president do it "to raise funds and jockey for positions, whether as VP or another position in a future administration or the private sector."

