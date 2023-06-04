https://sputnikglobe.com/20230604/russia-launches-group-missile-strike-on-targets-at-ukraines-military-airfields-1110901487.html

Russia Launches Group Missile Strike on Targets at Ukraine's Military Airfields

The Russian military carried out a group strike with long-range precision weapons against enemy targets at military airfields, the Defense Ministry said on Sunday, adding that the strikes were successful.

"Last night, the Russian armed forces carried out a long-range high-precision air-launched group strike against enemy targets at military airfields. The purpose of the strike was achieved. Command and control posts, radar posts, Ukrainian aircraft, and storage facilities with weapons and ammunition were hit," the ministry said. The ministry added that Ukraine lost up to 440 military over the past 24 hours in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.Russian Military Hits Ukraine's UAV Assembly Facility Near DnepropetrovskThe Russian military has hit Ukraine's unmanned aerial vehicles' (UAV) assembly facility near the city of Dnipro with ground-based precision weapons, MoD added. "A facility for the assembly of Ukrainian UAVs has been hit by ground-based precision weapons near the city of Dnipro," the ministry said in a statement.In addition, the command and observation posts of Ukrainian battalions were hit near the settlements of Poltavka in the Zaporozhye region and Toretsk in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR).

