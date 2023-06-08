https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/reports-fox-claims-tucker-carlson-violated-contract-by-airing-independent-twitter-show-1110994478.html

Reports: Fox Claims Tucker Carlson Violated Contract by Airing Independent Twitter Show

Reports: Fox Claims Tucker Carlson Violated Contract by Airing Independent Twitter Show

Fox News notified former show host Tucker Carlson that his new independent program violates his contract with the network, Us media reported, citing a copy of a letter from Fox to Carlson’s attorneys.

On Tuesday, Carlson posted the first episode of an independent program on Twitter, following his departure from Fox News earlier this year. Shortly after posting the premiere, Fox News general counsel Bernard Gugar sent Carlson’s lawyers a letter claiming Carlson is in breach of his contractual agreement with his former employer, the report said. Carlson’s legal team objects to Fox’s efforts to block the new program, arguing that Twitter as a platform is not in direct competition with Fox, the report said, citing a source familiar with their thinking. Another source familiar with the matter reportedly said that Fox executives told Carlson that the network intends to keep him sidelined until 2025. Any legal action by Fox would violate Carlson’s First Amendment rights to freedom of speech under the US Constitution, his lawyers reportedly said. Fox News believes it has been working in good faith to reach an amicable agreement with Carlson, another source reportedly said. Carlson has previously claimed that Fox News first violated their contract with him by breaking promises made "intentionally and with reckless disregard for the truth," according to a letter sent by Carlson’s attorneys. Carlson was reportedly removed from the Fox News lineup as part of a settlement agreement with Dominion Voting Systems.

