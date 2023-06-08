https://sputnikglobe.com/20230608/reports-of-swedish-arms-in-kievs-failed-raid-on-russia-raise-doubt-over-further-aid-1110997205.html

Reports of Swedish Arms in Kiev's Failed Raid on Russia Raise Doubt Over Further Aid

The use of Western arms in Ukraine's saboteur attacks on Russia pose questions over Kiev's control of the massive troves of weapons provided.

A video circulating on social media shows pro-Ukrainian saboteurs in possession of Swedish anti-tank weapons, reportedly during their bungled attempt to infiltrate Russia's Belgorod Region.A self-proclaimed group of pro-Ukrainian Polish militants that calls itself the Polish Volunteer Corps recently shared a video reportedly filmed in Russia during the one of the botched raids, where the terrorists are pictured handling Swedish Pansarskott 86 anti-tank rounds. The clip's authenticity was verified by Sweden's national broadcaster, which geolocated the footage as filmed in Russia. Earlier, Stockholm sent 15,000 of these projectiles to Kiev.The saboteurs were reported to have used weapons originally provided to Kiev by the US, Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium, which obviously debunks the narrative of arming Ukraine for "self-defense purposes only."While Swedish Defense Minister Pal Jonson was evasive in his comments, noting that the authorities are familiar with the reports of Swedish anti-tank rounds used in Russia's Belgorod Region, pundits pointed out numerous problems with the recent revelation.Lieutenant Colonel Peter Liden from the Swedish Defense University argued that the clip would provide Moscow with an opportunity to "demonstrate that the West is waging a war against Russia."His colleague Magnus Christiansson, a senior lecturer at the Swedish Defense University, called the footage "remarkable" and said it sparked a debate about whether Ukraine can control or has the ability to keep track of Western-supplied military equipment.The West has already crossed a red line for Russia with its increasingly brazen arms deliveries to Ukraine, whose military campaign is heavily reliant on deliveries of Western materiel, ranging from trucks and tanks, to drones and missiles. Based on the official explanation, the arms come with a clause to be used exclusively on Ukraine's territory.On May 22, a group of Ukrainian saboteurs raided the Grayvoronsky district of the bordering Belgorod Region, killing one and wounding several others, whereupon Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov announced an anti-terrorist operation. The following day, the incursion was quashed, with Russia neutralizing 70 terrorists and releasing footage showing several scorched armored vehicles belonging to the attackers, as well as US-made Humvees capsized in craters.Not one Western nation condemned the attack or acknowledged its role in arming the saboteurs and terrorists. Only Belgium's Foreign and Defense Industries pledged to turn to Kiev "at the first opportunity" for an explanation due to the use of Belgian-made weapons in the attack.

