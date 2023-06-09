https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/belgian-defense-minister-says-still-no-response-from-kiev-on-arms-used-in-belgorod-attack-1111030549.html

Belgian Defense Minister Says Still No Response From Kiev on Arms Used in Belgorod Attack

Belgium has not yet received Ukraine's response on the issue of the possible use of Belgium-supplied weapons in a recent attack on Russia's Belgorod Region, Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder said on Friday, adding that FN SCAR automatic rifles were identified on the photos from the scene.

The Belgian defense minister also said that Ukraine was responsible for the use of weapons after Brussels had handed them over to Kiev. The defense minister did not specify the exact dates when she expected to receive Kiev's response on the matter, adding that if Brussels does not get the answer until a meeting of the contact group on Ukraine on June 15, she will personally hold a meeting with Reznikov. On Wednesday, the Belgian Defense Ministry demanded an explanation from Kiev after Belgian weapons were seen to have been used in Ukraine-orchestrated attacks on Russia's Belgorod Region. On May 22, Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a Ukrainian sabotage group had infiltrated the territory of the Grayvoronsky district of the Russian border region; he then announced an anti-terrorist operation. Last week, the US newspaper reported, citing US officials familiar with intelligence findings, that Ukrainian militants had been armed with Belgian and Czech rifles and at least one AT-3 anti-tank weapon, which was used by US and allied troops. The Ukrainians drove mine-resistant MRAP armored vehicles donated to Ukraine by the US and Poland.

