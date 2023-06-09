https://sputnikglobe.com/20230609/ex-japanese-prime-minister-says-tokyos-stance-towards-moscow-wrong-1111026113.html

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Says Tokyo's Stance Towards Moscow 'Wrong'

Ex-Japanese Prime Minister Says Tokyo's Stance Towards Moscow 'Wrong'

The attitude of the Japanese government led by Prime Minister Fumio Kishida towards Russia is wrong, former Prime Minister Yukio Hatoyama told Sputnik on Friday.

2023-06-09T10:34+0000

2023-06-09T10:34+0000

2023-06-09T10:34+0000

world

ukrainian crisis

japan

russia-nato showdown

russia's row with japan over kuril islands

kuril islands

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/102362/74/1023627469_0:0:3632:2043_1920x0_80_0_0_eb10c7a289249a3ce92543b070aa2174.jpg

On Friday, ambassadors of some 40 states visited the Russian Embassy in Japan on the occasion of the upcoming Russia Day, which is celebrated annually on June 12. Hatoyama was among those who visited the embassy. The former prime minister said that Japan's power elite should adopt a more balanced approach to building relations with Russia. A total of 700 individuals, including 311 individuals from Russia's new regions, and 207 companies have been sanctioned by Japan since the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine on February 24, 2022. A total of 437 Russian entities have been affected by export restrictions under Japan's sanctions packages. Russia and Japan have been locked in a dispute over the four southernmost Kuril Islands (Iturup, Kunashir, Shikotan, and Habomai) since the two countries never signed a permanent peace treaty after World War II. Japan has refused to give up its claims over the four islands, which it refers to as its Northern Territories. Moscow and Tokyo have tried to negotiate separate aspects of their disagreements, but have never signed a full postwar peace treaty. In 2018, Japan and Russia agreed to accelerate negotiations on a peace treaty based on the 1956 Soviet-Japanese Joint Declaration. However, in March 2022, Moscow withdrew from talks with Japan on signing a post-World War II peace treaty, and suspended visa-free travel for Japanese citizens to the Southern Kuril Islands and joint economic activities on the disputed islands. The move was due to Tokyo's "unfriendly" steps over the Ukraine conflict, Moscow has said.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230603/is-us-dragging-japan-into-conflict-with-russia-and-china-1110876946.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230520/hiroshima-bombing-survivor-speaks-against-zelenskys-arrival-1110479077.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20220422/japan-describes-southern-kurils-as-occupied-areas-for-first-time-since-2003--reports-1094955602.html

japan

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

japan, russia-japan relations, russia-japan ties, russia-nato showdown