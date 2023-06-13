https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/recording-of-trump-discussing-classified-docs-was-part-of-feud-over-iran-with-top-general-1111119014.html

Recording of Trump Discussing Classified Docs Was Part of Feud Over Iran With Top General

A key piece of evidence in the DOJ case against Trump is a recording in which he discusses an alleged plan for strikes against Iran in an effort to score a political point against a top US general who criticized him.

A key piece of evidence in the Justice Department’s case against Trump is a recording in which he discusses an alleged plan for strikes against Iran in an effort to score a political point against a top US general who criticized him. In the audio, Trump suggests he is holding a classified file.‘You’re Gonna Have a F*cking War’The recording dates to July 2021, when The New Yorker, a prominent US magazine published a scorching interview with Gen. Mark A. Milley, who has been Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff since his 2018 appointment by Trump.In the interview, Milley described how he opposed Trump’s efforts to launch a war against the Islamic Republic of Iran. Under his presidency, US-Iran relations crumbled from the detente reached by Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama, with the 2015 nuclear deal. Trump accused Iran of secretly violating the deal, pursuing a nuclear weapon, and of sponsoring a vast network of militant and terrorist forces across the region, initiating a “maximum pressure” campaign that included returning economy-crushing sanctions and assassinating Gen. Qasem Soleimani, a national hero of the anti-Daesh* war.Milley has repeatedly told journalists that he feared Trump would attempt some kind of move to remain in power after it became clear he had lost the November 2020 election, which Trump has maintained was stolen from him via massive voter fraud by the Democrats.‘This Was Him’Following the article’s publication, Trump brought up Milley’s claims in a conversation with a group of people at his club in Bedminster, New Jersey, that included two people working on the autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, Trump’s former communications specialist, Margo Martin, and several other former aides.“Secret. This is secret information. Look, look at this,” Trump also says at one point, according to the transcript. “This was done by the military and given to me.”He was reportedly waving a document around while saying those words, although it’s unclear if it was the Iran document in question. According to reports, prosecutors have also not yet determined which Iran strike document Trump was referring to. However, Sputnik reported at the time that a photo of a scattering of classified files found at Trump’s estate by FBI agents included one dated from the day after Trump pulled the US out of the nuclear deal with Iran.Scoring Political PointsAccording to analysts who spoke with US media, Trump might have kept some of the files around after leaving office in order to use them for just such a retort. Even during his administration, Trump’s cabinet and staff were revolving doors as figures passed into and out of his confidence, with many becoming strong critics of his administration afterward, including Milley but also his former national security adviser, John Bolton, and his former defense secretary, James Mattis.“Trump and Milley had a particularly fractious relationship, as stormy as any in modern times,” Feaver said. “It probably stung former President Trump that a leader of an institution that the public held in high esteem … was describing him in adverse terms.”However, an anonymous US official told the same publication that neither Milley or any other chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff “does not feud with a president or a former president of the United States.”Mar-a-Lago Raid Brings Federal ChargesThe documents in question were seized by the FBI in a raid on Mar-a-Lago in early August 2022, which followed months of efforts to convince Trump to return a slew of missing documents voluntarily. While the National Archives secured a return of a large portion of the missing files, FBI agents still found hundreds of documents at the West Palm Beach estate, including hundreds with various degrees of classification markings.Trump has denied all the charges, claiming he declassified all the files in question before leaving office and has called the prosecution effort a politically-motivated “witch hunt.” He has demanded similar treatment for US President Joe Biden, who has also been found in possession of classified files dating to his time as US vice president under Obama, from 2009 to 2017.*Daesh, also called ISIS/ISIL/IS/The Islamic State, is a terrorist group banned by many nations.

