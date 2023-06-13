https://sputnikglobe.com/20230613/putin-ukraine-fails-in-all-directions-of-counteroffensive-1111116289.html

Putin: Ukraine Fails in All Directions of Counteroffensive

Kiev is so far failing in all directions of their counteroffensive, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday, adding that the Ukrainian military has suffered heavy casualties.

"The enemy was not successful in any of the directions. They have heavy losses," Putin said during a meeting with military correspondents. The president mentioned that the Ukrainian military is currently attacking at the Shakhtyorsk and Vremevka directions “but fail to reach the front line.” In total, Ukraine is attacking from four directions, Putin added. "This is a large-scale counteroffensive using, as I said quite recently publicly, reserves prepared for these purposes. It has been going on since [June] 4, and continues to this day, right now," Putin said.The president also noted that the Ukrainian forces" lost more than 160 tanks [during their counteroffensive], while we lost 54. Some of them can be recovered and repaired."Ukraine's Losses Amount to 25-30% of Equipment Volume Delivered to From Abroad"According to my calculations, this is about 25% or maybe 30% of the volume of the equipment that was delivered from abroad, that is about it. It seems to me that if they objectively calculate them, they will agree with this number, but as far as I have seen from open sources, Western sources, that is almost what they say, I think. So the offensive is underway, and the results today are what I just said," Putin told military correspondentsUkraine lost 160 tanks and 360 armored vehicles during the counteroffensive, and this is only what Moscow sees, the president added."As for armored vehicles, there are even more serious [losses]. They have lost over 160 tanks and over 360 armored vehicles of various types during this time. This is just what we register. There are also losses that we do not see, which are inflicted by high-precision long-range weapons on clusters of personnel and equipment. So in fact, there are more of them, these losses, on the part of Ukraine," Putin concluded.The Russian president noted that with Kiev importing all its weapons and equipment from foreign countries Ukraine's defense industry will soon completely cease to exist since it is producing nothing.Russia Had No Interest in Destruction of Kakhovka HPP, Responsibility on KievRussia definitely had no interest in the destruction of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP), this tragedy had entailed severe consequences for new Russian regions, and the responsibility for this lies with Kiev, Russian President Vladimir Putin said."But as we understand, we are definitely not interested in this, because these are serious consequences for those territories that we control and which are Russian — this is the first point. And the second point — well, unfortunately, I will say a strange thing, but nevertheless, unfortunately, it slowed down their counteroffensive in this direction. Why do I say unfortunately? Because it would be better if they were advancing there. It is better for us, because it would be really bad for them to attack there. But since such a flood occurred, then, accordingly, the offensive did not take place," Putin told reporters.The president stressed that the Ukrainian side was to blame for the tragedy at the Kakhovka HPP."Well, it is clear who is to be blamed, the Ukrainian side was striving toward this. You know, I am not going to say things 100% now that I am not sure about, because by and large we did not record big explosions before the destruction occurred, at least that is what I was told. But they purposefully repeatedly attacked with HIMARS Kakhovka HPP. Maybe they had planted some kind of explosives there, I do noy know now," Putin said.All the citizens affected by the explosion at the Kakhovka HPP will be assisted in accordance with Russian laws and standards, the president concluded.Goals of Special Military Operation Change in Accordance With Current SituationSpeaking about goals of the Russian special military operation in Ukraine, the Russian president said that they change in accordance with the current situation but these changes are not fundamental."They are changing in accordance with the current situation, but in general, of course, we will not change anything, and they are fundamental for us," Putin said.Putin also remarked that Russia tried to seek normal relations with Kiev.The president added, however, that Russia would never tolerate what is currently happening in Ukraine."What is happening there [in Ukraine] now will certainly never suit us, historically speaking. When the negotiations were held, including in Istanbul, we constantly raised this issue, and they in turn told us: 'But there is nothing neo-Nazi about us, what do you want from us?' [Russia wants] at least some relative legislative restrictions. In general, we also agreed on this during the round of negotiations before our troops were withdrawn from Kiev and after they threw all our agreements out of the window," Putin said.The president added that Russia, through its special military operation, is gradually and methodically engaged in the demilitarization of Ukraine.Creation of Sanitary Zone in Ukraine Not Ruled Out Amid Attacks on RussiaIf Ukrainian attacks on the Russian territory will continue, then Moscow will have to consider the issue of creating a sanitary zone in Ukraine so their missiles will not be able to reach Russian regions, President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday."And if this continues, then we will apparently have to consider the issue - I say this very carefully - in order to create some kind of sanitary zone on the territory of Ukraine at such a distance from which it would be impossible to reach our territory," Putin said at a meeting with military correspondents.Russia Still Wants to Have Best Relations With Countries of Former USSRRussia still wants to have the best relations with all the countries of the former Soviet Union, Russian President Vladimir Putin said.

