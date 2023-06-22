https://sputnikglobe.com/20230622/putin-says-western-countries-seem-to-be-ready-to-fight-to-last-ukrainian-1111390120.html

Putin Says Western Countries Seem to Be Ready to Fight to Last Ukrainian

It looks like Western countries are ready to fight until the last Ukrainian, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

It looks like Western countries are ready to fight until the last Ukrainian, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.Kiev has already lost over 13,000 people during its counteroffensive, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said.Moreover, Russian forces have already destroyed 246 Ukrainian tanks, including 13 of the Western type, as well as 42 multiple launch rocket systems, two anti-aircraft missile systems, 10 tactical fighters, four helicopters, 264 unmanned aerial vehicles and 424 units of motor vehicles, which Kiev has used during its counteroffensive, Patrushev added.The figures are based on the generalized data for the period from June 4-21, provided by various departments, the Russian official noted.Ukrainian troops have slowed down their activity after 16 days of hostilities and are regrouping, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said.The Russian armed forces will complete the creation of a reserve army by the end of June and of an army corps in the near future, with the formations scheduled to receive over 3,700 pieces of equipment, Sergei Shoigu added."We are forming reserves as part of the army corps, the army, plus five regiments of the 20th tank army. Everything is going according to plan. In fact, we will complete the formation of the reserve army by the end of June and finalize the formation of the army corps there soon," Shoigu said at a meeting with permanent members of the Russian Security Council.As for now, these five regiments, both in terms of personnel and equipment, are already formed by 60%, the Russian defense chief added.

