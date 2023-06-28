https://sputnikglobe.com/20230628/ukrainian-sabotage-group-destroyed-in-kherson-direction-1111521076.html

Russian Forces Strike Oil Refining, Fuel Storage Facilities in Ukraine

Russian Forces Strike Oil Refining, Fuel Storage Facilities in Ukraine

An Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonovka island, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.

2023-06-28T12:13+0000

2023-06-28T12:13+0000

2023-06-28T12:24+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

ukrainian crisis

russia

russian army

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/06/1c/1111521455_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_2cf30e0fc90dee232972b36b0b81a236.jpg

"The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes with high-precision weapons at oil refining and fuel storage facilities to ensure the Ukrainian armed forces' grouping in Donbas. All designated facilities were hit. The purpose of the strike was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.Decimation of SaboteursAn Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonovka island, the Russian Defense Ministry added.Fruitless Counteroffensive EffortsRussian troops have repelled five attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past day, the ministry added.As a result, Ukraine lost 240 military, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, the statement read.Additionally, Russia repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops near the Vremevka ledge over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 235 soldiers, two tanks, three armored vehicles and other pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.Destruction of Ammunition DepotsThe Russian military has destroyed a Ukrainian military’s ammunition warehouse in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry added.The ministry stressed that Russian forces hit point of temporary deployment of command personnel of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of Ukraine in Kramatorsk.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230523/watch-decimated-remains-of-ukrainian-terror-group-that-attempted-assault-on-belgorod-region-1110545435.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230527/watch-russian-msta-b-howitzers-wrecking-havoc-among-ukrainian-militants--1110625363.html

russia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russian special military operation, ukrainian crisis, russia, ukraine, ukrainian terrorist, ukrainian sabotage