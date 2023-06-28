International
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Forces Strike Oil Refining, Fuel Storage Facilities in Ukraine
Russian Forces Strike Oil Refining, Fuel Storage Facilities in Ukraine
An Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonovka island, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes with high-precision weapons at oil refining and fuel storage facilities to ensure the Ukrainian armed forces' grouping in Donbas. All designated facilities were hit. The purpose of the strike was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.

Decimation of Saboteurs

An Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonovka island, the Russian Defense Ministry added.

Fruitless Counteroffensive Efforts

Russian troops have repelled five attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.

Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past day, the ministry added.

As a result, Ukraine lost 240 military, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, the statement read.

Additionally, Russia repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops near the Vremevka ledge over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 235 soldiers, two tanks, three armored vehicles and other pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

Destruction of Ammunition Depots

The Russian military has destroyed a Ukrainian military's ammunition warehouse in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry added.

The ministry stressed that Russian forces hit point of temporary deployment of command personnel of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of Ukraine in Kramatorsk.
12:13 GMT 28.06.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The Russian armed forces have carried out strikes at oil refining and fuel storage facilities that support Ukrainian troops in Donbas, all designated targets were hit, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Wednesday.
"The Russian Aerospace Forces carried out strikes with high-precision weapons at oil refining and fuel storage facilities to ensure the Ukrainian armed forces' grouping in Donbas. All designated facilities were hit. The purpose of the strike was achieved," the ministry said in a statement.

Decimation of Saboteurs

An Ukrainian sabotage group has been destroyed in the Kherson direction during an attempt to enter the Antonovka island, the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"In the Kherson direction, skillful actions of Russian troops and artillery fire destroyed an enemy sabotage and reconnaissance unit while trying to land and secure the northern part of Antonovka Island,” the ministry said in a statement.

Fruitless Counteroffensive Efforts

Russian troops have repelled five attacks by Ukraine in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours.
Ukrainian troops continued to attempt offensive operations in the Donetsk, South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions over the past day, the ministry added.
"In the course of active defense in the Donetsk direction, units of the Southern Group of [the Russian armed] forces successfully repulsed five enemy attacks in the areas of settlements ... in the Donetsk People's Republic," the statement read.
As a result, Ukraine lost 240 military, two armored combat vehicles, two pickup trucks, as well as a Polish-made Krab self-propelled artillery system, the statement read.
Additionally, Russia repelled two attacks by Ukrainian troops near the Vremevka ledge over the past 24 hours, the ministry said, adding that Kiev lost 235 soldiers, two tanks, three armored vehicles and other pieces of military equipment in the South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions.

Destruction of Ammunition Depots

The Russian military has destroyed a Ukrainian military’s ammunition warehouse in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), the Russian Defense Ministry added.
"A warehouse of missiles and ammunition of the 47th artillery brigade of the armed forces of Ukraine was destroyed near the settlement of Novopavlovka in the Donetsk People's Republic," the ministry said in a statement.
The ministry stressed that Russian forces hit point of temporary deployment of command personnel of the 56th motorized infantry brigade of Ukraine in Kramatorsk.
