REC Invites Industrial Companies on Business Mission to China
REC Invites Industrial Companies on Business Mission to China
A business mission in the field of industrial equipment will be held in Shanghai, China, from September 19 to 21, 2023, as part of the China International Industry Fair (CIIF), organized by the Russian Export Center.
"The REC invites Russian producers from the following industries to participate in the mission: energy, oil and gas sector, chemical industry, metallurgical industry, precious metals," the center reported.Targeted negotiations with interested Chinese buyers will be organized for participants, during which companies will be able to establish business contacts and negotiate cooperation.Interested parties can submit applications to participate in the business mission on the "My Export" digital platform until July 21, 2023.The Russian Export Center will cover 100% of the costs of renting exhibition space, preparing areas for holding business events, paying registration fees for participants of international events, managing the venue, providing technical support and assistance, paying interpreters, photographers, videographers, catering services, as well as the costs of organizing international events.The center will also cover the costs of promoting and advertising the event, attracting potential foreign consumers of Russian products to the international event, and organizing business meetings with potential consumers.
REC Invites Industrial Companies on Business Mission to China

14:21 GMT 04.07.2023
Stand of JSC "Russian Export Center" (REC) at the international industrial exhibition "INNOPROM-2019" in Yekaterinburg
Stand of JSC Russian Export Center (REC) at the international industrial exhibition INNOPROM-2019 in Yekaterinburg - Sputnik International, 1920, 04.07.2023
© Sputnik / Pavel Lisitsyn
/
Go to the mediabank
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A business mission in the field of industrial equipment will be held in Shanghai, China, from September 19 to 21, as part of the China International Industry Fair (CIIF), organized by the Russian Export Center (REC, part of VEB.RF).
"The REC invites Russian producers from the following industries to participate in the mission: energy, oil and gas sector, chemical industry, metallurgical industry, precious metals," the center reported.
Targeted negotiations with interested Chinese buyers will be organized for participants, during which companies will be able to establish business contacts and negotiate cooperation.
Interested parties can submit applications to participate in the business mission on the "My Export" digital platform until July 21, 2023.
The Russian Export Center will cover 100% of the costs of renting exhibition space, preparing areas for holding business events, paying registration fees for participants of international events, managing the venue, providing technical support and assistance, paying interpreters, photographers, videographers, catering services, as well as the costs of organizing international events.
The center will also cover the costs of promoting and advertising the event, attracting potential foreign consumers of Russian products to the international event, and organizing business meetings with potential consumers.
