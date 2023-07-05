https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/ukrainian-missile-attack-on-donbass-mining-towns-residential-area-leaves-roughly-41-injured-1111672539.html
Ukrainian Missile Attack on Donbass Mining Town’s Residential Area Leaves Roughly 41 Injured
Ukrainian Missile Attack on Donbass Mining Town’s Residential Area Leaves Roughly 41 Injured
The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, including children and elderly people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday.
2023-07-05T09:32+0000
2023-07-05T09:32+0000
2023-07-05T09:39+0000
world
denis pushilin
makeyevka
ukraine
donetsk
joint center for control and coordination (jccc)
russia
shelling
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111672002_39:0:1644:903_1920x0_80_0_0_9a80deded80c42c3a7c4fe714e530ea0.png
The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, including children and elderly people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday. "As of now, there are 41 [injured] people, including two children," Klyucharov said on air of a Russian broadcaster. Vladislav Kliucharov, the mayor of Makeyevka, told Sputnik that a 62-year-old civilian has died at his apartment in the Ukrainian shelling.Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that the number of people injured in the recent shelling of Makiivka had risen to 36 people. On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeyevka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said. The JCCC said four MLRS missiles hit Makiivka and Donetsk. DPR Acting Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said eight health facilities in the region were damaged in the attack. Makeyevka is a satellite city of Donetsk, bordering it from the northeast.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230704/ukraine-plans-to-strike-zaporozhye-nuclear-power-plant-on-july-5-night---rosatom-1111663681.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230630/more-evidence-shows-use-of-banned-landmines-by-ukrainian-forces---human-rights-watch-1111579536.html
makeyevka
ukraine
donetsk
russia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/05/1111672002_239:0:1443:903_1920x0_80_0_0_59f71ca58def23bfd947461c85e4e739.png
More than 340 patients were in Makeevka hospital No. 2 at the time of yesterday's shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
More than 340 patients were in Makeevka hospital No. 2 at the time of yesterday's shelling by the Ukrainian Armed Forces
2023-07-05T09:32+0000
true
PT0M29S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donbass, donetsk, donetsk people's republic (dpr), makeyevka, ukrainian shelling, ukraine shells residential areas
donbass, donetsk, donetsk people's republic (dpr), makeyevka, ukrainian shelling, ukraine shells residential areas
Ukrainian Missile Attack on Donbass Mining Town’s Residential Area Leaves Roughly 41 Injured
09:32 GMT 05.07.2023 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 05.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonohvardiiskyi district of Makeyevka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said.
The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops
on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, including children and elderly people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday.
"As of now, there are 41 [injured] people, including two children," Klyucharov said on air of a Russian broadcaster.
Vladislav Kliucharov, the mayor of Makeyevka, told Sputnik that a 62-year-old civilian has died at his apartment in the Ukrainian shelling.
Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that the number of people injured in the recent shelling of Makiivka had risen to 36 people.
On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeyevka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said.
The JCCC said four MLRS missiles hit Makiivka and Donetsk. DPR Acting Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said eight health facilities in the region were damaged in the attack.
Makeyevka is a satellite city of Donetsk, bordering it from the northeast.