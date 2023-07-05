Ukrainian Missile Attack on Donbass Mining Town’s Residential Area Leaves Roughly 41 Injured

International
The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, including children and elderly people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday.
The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, including children and elderly people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday. "As of now, there are 41 [injured] people, including two children," Klyucharov said on air of a Russian broadcaster. Vladislav Kliucharov, the mayor of Makeyevka, told Sputnik that a 62-year-old civilian has died at his apartment in the Ukrainian shelling.Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that the number of people injured in the recent shelling of Makiivka had risen to 36 people. On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeyevka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said. The JCCC said four MLRS missiles hit Makiivka and Donetsk. DPR Acting Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said eight health facilities in the region were damaged in the attack. Makeyevka is a satellite city of Donetsk, bordering it from the northeast.
09:32 GMT 05.07.2023 (Updated: 09:39 GMT 05.07.2023)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonohvardiiskyi district of Makeyevka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said.
The number of people injured in a missile attack by Ukrainian troops on the city of Makeyevka in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) has risen to 41 people, including children and elderly people, the city's mayor, Vladyslav Klyucharov, said on Wednesday.
"As of now, there are 41 [injured] people, including two children," Klyucharov said on air of a Russian broadcaster.
Vladislav Kliucharov, the mayor of Makeyevka, told Sputnik that a 62-year-old civilian has died at his apartment in the Ukrainian shelling.
Earlier in the day, the DPR mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination (JCCC) on issues related to Ukraine's war crimes said that the number of people injured in the recent shelling of Makiivka had risen to 36 people.
On Tuesday evening, the Ukrainian military launched a missile attack on residential areas and the hospital complex in the Chervonogvardeisky district of Makeyevka, the acting head of the DPR, Denis Pushilin, said.
The JCCC said four MLRS missiles hit Makiivka and Donetsk. DPR Acting Health Minister Dmitry Gartsev said eight health facilities in the region were damaged in the attack.
Makeyevka is a satellite city of Donetsk, bordering it from the northeast.
