https://sputnikglobe.com/20230708/tucker-carlson-hopes-trump--rfk-jr-win-2024-nomination-despite-very-tough-time-getting-it-1111739103.html

Tucker Carlson Hopes Trump & RFK Jr. Win 2024 Nomination Despite 'Very Tough Time' Getting It

Tucker Carlson Hopes Trump & RFK Jr. Win 2024 Nomination Despite 'Very Tough Time' Getting It

Tucker Carlson voiced hope that Democratic candidate for US President Robert Kennedy Jr. and former POTUS, Republican 2024 hopeful Donald Trump win their respective 2024 nominations.

2023-07-08T10:38+0000

2023-07-08T10:38+0000

2023-07-08T10:47+0000

americas

us

tucker carlson

donald trump

robert kennedy

primaries

republican party

joe biden

gop

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/1b/1082738841_0:0:1280:721_1920x0_80_0_0_cf7d7468d276e408e9106165056997a1.jpg

Tucker Carlson hopes that Democratic candidate for US President Robert Kennedy Jr. and former POTUS Republican 2024 hopeful Donald Trump win their respective nominations."I'm hoping that their message will be heard… I don't know. I don't even know what I hope for in the process itself, but I want them to be heard. And they can now be heard. Because there are channels of information that people can tune into and listen," the prominent reporter added.Carlson, who emphatically told the host that he "loves Trump," dodged a question regarding the potential outcomes of the primaries, set to start early in 2024. However, he insisted that in 10 years, “we’re going to see Trump’s emergence as the most significant thing to happen in American politics in 100 years because he reoriented the Republican Party against the wishes of Republican leaders.”Regarding Trump, the former anchor insisted that the Republican hopeful was right about the Ukraine crisis, saying:The journalist likened Donald Trump and RFK Jr. to Ross Perot and Teddy Roosevelt, respectively."Teddy Roosevelt grew up rich. Of course, in New York, Trump, Bobby Kennedy is famous, [from] one of [the] most famous families in the world, in modern history, the Kennedys, and certainly the most famous family in Democratic politics," he said. "So these are people who know how the system works because they benefited from the system. And so their critique is much more meaningful and much more effective, I would say, because they can bear witness to what they have seen," Carlson underscored. Trump, who is seeking an Oval Office comeback after losing the 2020 election to Biden, is a frontrunner in the Republican primary race that includes Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and his former vice president, Mike Pence. Others in the GOP ballgame include former South Carolina Republican Gov. Nikki Haley, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, and several "longshots" in the fray. As for the much narrower 2024 Democratic field, leading it is White House incumbent Joe Biden. At 80, he is the oldest sitting president in US history, and can hardly boast of an approval rating barely above 40%. His rival for nomination is Robert F. Kennedy Jr., nephew to assassinated former US President John F. Kennedy. Incidentally, according to a YouGov survey, RFK Jr. boasts the highest favorability rating of all the current 2024 presidential candidates - 49 percent of respondents saw him favorably in June.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230705/former-fox-news-host-tucker-carlson-may-be-prosecuted---russian-activist-1111671706.html

americas

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Svetlana Ekimenko

Svetlana Ekimenko

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Svetlana Ekimenko

tucker carlson, former fox news host, democratic candidate for us president robert kennedy jr., former potus, republican 2024 hopeful, donald trump, win 2024 nominations, primaries