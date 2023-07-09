https://sputnikglobe.com/20230709/beach-boy-biden-sleepy-joe-skewered-for-spending-40-of-presidency-on-vacation-1111770324.html

Beach 'Boy' Biden? 'Sleepy Joe' Skewered for Spending 40% of Presidency 'on Vacation'

America’s oldest sitting President has been spotted taking a break at a beach amid GOP criticism that Joe Biden spent a record number of days on vacation while in office.

America’s oldest sitting President, Joe Biden, has been spotted taking a break from his 'strenuous' White House duties… again.Images are flooding the Internet that appear to capture the 80-year-old commander-in-chief lounging around shirtless on Delaware's Rehoboth beach with his wife, First Lady Jill Biden, and one of his granddaughters.Comments erupted on social media, seething with sarcasm. Some remarked that the POTUS was soaking up some sun after a failed "Bidenomics" rollout, an embarrassing cocaine scandal in the White House, and signing off on delivery of lethal cluster bombs to fuel the Ukraine crisis.Surely the octogenarian who's famous for "going off script" and serving up meme-generating blunders deserved some downtime after all that, Twitter users quipped, tongue-in-cheek.Many recalled that Biden, who is running for reelection in 2024, has spent 353 days — 39.2 percent of his presidency — on vacation.Numerous social media users commented that if ex-President Donald Trump were out on a beach like that, there would be hordes of people milling around him.Some facetious Twitter users photoshopped an image of Joe Biden carrying a bong in his hand.US media reports showed photos of Joe Biden donning blue swim trunks with a festive sea turtle pattern and a white polo shirt, visiting the beach near his Delaware home after what they called "a rough work week."However, the latest sarcasm on social media feeds into the criticism that the Republican National Committee previously lobbed at Biden, calling the Democrat out for a record number of days spent on holiday. The GOP estimated last August that the US President had vacationed for 228 days during his time in office, which is more than any of his predecessors. By this time in their terms, former US president Donald Trump, had taken off 132 days to relax, his predecessor Barack Obama had had 38 days, and George W. Bush, who was president prior to Obama, had spent 100 days unwinding.This May, the Republican National Committee (RNC) again highlighted the issue of Biden's frequent weekend excursions, saying they amounted to "40 percent of his presidency."

