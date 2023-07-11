https://sputnikglobe.com/20230711/nato-perceives-russia-as-enemy-adversary-moscow-to-follow-vilnius-summit--kremlin-1111810171.html

NATO Perceives Russia as Enemy, Adversary, Moscow to Follow Vilnius Summit – Kremlin

NATO countries perceive Russia as an enemy and adversary, it is in this vein that discussions will be held at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow will closely monitor events at the summit.

"Definitely, we are talking about the summit of the association, which has a pronounced concentrated anti-Russian nature. Russia is also perceived by them as an enemy, as an adversary, and it is in this vein that discussions will be conducted," Peskov told reporters," adding that Moscow "is closely following" the summit.On Turkiye Foreign Policy StanceEurope does not want to see Turkiye becoming part of it, so Ankara should have no illusions in this regard, Kremlin spokesman added."Turkiye can orient itself to the West, we know that in the history of the Republic of Turkiye there were periods of intense orientation to the West, there were periods of less intense, but we also know that, to call things by their names, no one wants Turkiye in Europe, I mean the Europeans. On this matter our Turkish partners probably should not have any illusions either," Peskov told a briefing.Ankara's support for Sweden's accession to NATO is determined by Turkiye's membership in the alliance and Russia has never had any illusions on this matter, the spokesman stressed.Peskov added that Russia and Turkiye have some differences on certain issue, but there is also that part of the relationship that corresponds to the interests of the two countries, and Moscow intends to continue dialogue."Therefore, I repeat once again, regardless of all well-known disagreements, we intend to develop our dialogue, our relations with the Republic of Turkiye where it is beneficial to us, and where it is beneficial to them," Kremlin spokesman told a briefing.On Security Risks of Accelerated Accession of Ukraine to NATOThe accelerated accession of Ukraine to NATO is very dangerous for European security, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov added.Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg proposed to cancel the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will allow to shorten Kiev's accession process from a two-step to a one-step one."Potentially, this is very dangerous for European security. Indeed, this is fraught with very great dangers, and those who will make the decision should be aware of this," Peskov told a briefing, commenting on Ukraine's possible accelerated accession to NATO.On French Plan to Transfer LRM Missiles to KievFrance's plans to transfer long-range missiles to Ukraine was an erroneous decision, which will have consequences for Kiev, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov stressed.Earlier in the day, French President Emmanuel Macron said that France has decided to transfer long-range missiles to Kiev to support the offensive of the Ukrainian armed forces."Of course, it remains to be clarified and determined exactly what radius we are talking about. This, from our point of view, is an erroneous decision, fraught with consequences for the Ukrainian side, because, naturally, it will force us to take countermeasures," Peskov told a briefing.On Risks of Moving NATO Infrastructure to Russian BordersIt is a mistake that Europe did not understand the risks from decisions to bring NATO's military infrastructure closer to the borders of Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.Western media reported on Monday that Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda believes that NATO should abandon its restrictions on the establishment of permanent military bases near the borders with Russia."It seems that the Europeans do not understand this mistake, it is very important to be aware that the Russian military infrastructure has never moved towards Western Europe, there has always been a movement in the opposite direction. If the Europeans do not understand this mistake, then, of course, this is regrettable," Peskov told reporters.The promotion of NATO's military infrastructure closer to Russia is one of the reasons behind the current situation, the official added.On Russian Response Measures to Sweden Accession to NATOMeasures by Moscow in response to the accession of Sweden to NATO will be similar to those taken against Finland's accession to the alliance, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday."The measures are actually similar to those that are being designed, are planned in the context of Finland's accession that already took place," Peskov told reporter when asked about Russia's response to Sweden's accession to NATO.

