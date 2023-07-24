https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/un-condemns-attacks-on-press-including-death-of-sputnik-zhuravlev-1112120090.html

UN Condemns Attacks on Press Including Death of Sputnik Zhuravlev

UN Condemns Attacks on Press Including Death of Sputnik Zhuravlev

The United Nations condemns all attacks on the press, including the recent attack that resulted in the death of the Sputnik journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.

2023-07-24T18:10+0000

2023-07-24T18:10+0000

2023-07-24T19:11+0000

world

russia

ukraine

the united nations (un)

rostislav zhuravlev

farhan haq

journalist death

killing

shelling

journalist

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/16/1112059994_0:74:640:434_1920x0_80_0_0_648a56d035980a693de4ed93160262d4.jpg

"We are opposed to any attacks on the press, wherever they may be, and certainly as Stephane [Dujarric] said last week, we opposed the attack in which the Russian correspondent was killed," Haq said during a press briefing. Russia stated that a targeted cluster bomb strike on July 22 killed Sputnik journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured three others - Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky as well as Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov - who were covering the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that those responsible for the journalist's killing, including the suppliers of cluster munitions, will be held to account. The UN Human Rights Office urged Ukraine and Russia to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which comprehensively bans the use of such munitions. Non-signatory countries are also prohibited from using cluster munitions in populated areas under international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230724/unesco-condemns-killing-of-sputnik-correspondent-calls-for-investigation-1112109062.html

russia

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

un, shelling, journalist, killing, journalist death, rostislav zhuravlev, war correspondent, farhan haq, humanitarian law