UN Condemns Attacks on Press Including Death of Sputnik Zhuravlev
UN Condemns Attacks on Press Including Death of Sputnik Zhuravlev
The United Nations condemns all attacks on the press, including the recent attack that resulted in the death of the Sputnik journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.
"We are opposed to any attacks on the press, wherever they may be, and certainly as Stephane [Dujarric] said last week, we opposed the attack in which the Russian correspondent was killed," Haq said during a press briefing. Russia stated that a targeted cluster bomb strike on July 22 killed Sputnik journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured three others - Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky as well as Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov - who were covering the conflict in Ukraine. Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that those responsible for the journalist's killing, including the suppliers of cluster munitions, will be held to account. The UN Human Rights Office urged Ukraine and Russia to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which comprehensively bans the use of such munitions. Non-signatory countries are also prohibited from using cluster munitions in populated areas under international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities.
18:10 GMT 24.07.2023 (Updated: 19:11 GMT 24.07.2023)
Rostislav Zhuravlev
Rostislav Zhuravlev
UNITED NATIONS (Sputnik) - The United Nations condemns all attacks on the press, including the recent attack that resulted in the death of the Sputnik journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev, UN spokesperson Farhan Haq said on Monday.
"We are opposed to any attacks on the press, wherever they may be, and certainly as Stephane [Dujarric] said last week, we opposed the attack in which the Russian correspondent was killed," Haq said during a press briefing.
Russia stated that a targeted cluster bomb strike on July 22 killed Sputnik journalist Rostislav Zhuravlev and injured three others - Sputnik photojournalist Konstantin Mikhalchevsky as well as Izvestia journalists Roman Polshakov and Dmitry Shikov - who were covering the conflict in Ukraine.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stressed that those responsible for the journalist's killing, including the suppliers of cluster munitions, will be held to account.
The UN Human Rights Office urged Ukraine and Russia to ratify the Convention on Cluster Munitions, which comprehensively bans the use of such munitions.
Non-signatory countries are also prohibited from using cluster munitions in populated areas under international humanitarian law governing the conduct of hostilities.
