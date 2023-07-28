https://sputnikglobe.com/20230728/aussie-cossack-australian-government-at-war-with-its-own-people-1112223194.html

Aussie Cossack: Australian Government at War With Its Own People

Australia has lost its independence and has morphed into a tool of Washington's foreign proxy hybrid wars against Russia and China, Australian political activist Simeon Boikov told Sputnik.

"The Australian Government is stuck in the colonial mentality," Simeon Boikov, also known as the Aussie Сossack, told Sputnik. "Australia was a colony of the British and now Australia remains to be a colony because it doesn't have the capability to defend itself, at all. Now Australia of course has a fear and the justification is, just as in 1942, at the Battle of the Coral Sea, when the Americans saved the Australians from an impending Japanese invasion."Boikov is currently staying at the Russian consulate, because he has been subjected to nothing short of persecution by the Australian government for his stance on the conflict in Ukraine.Do All Australians Support Arming Ukraine?Since the onset of the conflict, the US and its NATO allies have doubled down on sending lethal arms to the Kiev regime in a bid to bleed Russia dry. Canberra quickly jumped on Washington's bandwagon and announced that it would supply modern weapons, including the Bushmaster Protected Mobility Vehicle, to Ukraine in April 2022, at a time when the US and its NATO allies torpedoed the Russo-Ukrainian preliminary peace agreement struck in Istanbul a month earlier.According to Boikov, millions of Aussies do not support the ongoing militarization of Ukraine, with some having openly taken the pro-Russian side. So does the Aussie Сossack, and for good reason: his great grandfathers were born in the Russian Empire in 1915-1916 in Zabaikalsky Kray, and he has always felt his deep connection with Russia's history, culture and the Orthodox faith.Simeon took to heart the slaughter of Russian-speakers in Donbass, which has been transpiring since 2014, as well as the Kiev regime's crackdown against the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.What Drove Boikov to Seek Asylum in the Russian Consulate?Very soon, Boikov found himself in the crosshairs of the Australian authorities. He was smeared in the national mainstream press as a "pro-Putin pest" and "Russian agent"."Every time the police would stop me and pull me over, and they stopped me about 50-60 times altogether, I would just start livestreaming on YouTube. Every single police interaction," Boikov recalled.However, he was arrested and thrown into prison for an offense which a fine is usually stipulated, Boikov said. His legal team managed to appeal the harsh sentence and won the legal battle. Simeon was released after four months serving in jail.At the time, Simeon got sad news that his longtime friend, a Russian priest Father Michael Vasiliev was killed during a Ukrainian missile strike in November 2022. The Aussie Cossack decided to go to Russia, he bought tickets and a visa. However, prior to his departure in December 2022 he was confronted by a group of Ukrainian nationalists who were "holding Right Sector* flags and Ukrainian flags and screaming obscenities against Russia," according to Simeon.So, he decided to seek asylum at the nearest Russian consulate."I managed to make it into the consulate and the Russian government accepted my application for a diplomatic asylum. And that's now been almost eight months, or more than eight months, since I've been here. Since December 14 I've been inside the consulate," Simeon said. "Here inside the consulate, I'm able to broadcast. I work for a radio. (…) By living in the Russian consulate, I have full freedom."How US is Pushing Australia Into Proxy War Against Russia, ChinaCanberra's support of the Kiev regime is done according to the same playbook which it previously used to participate in the US invasions of Afghanistan, Iraq, Korea and Vietnam, Boikov pointed out. However, Australia's military donations to Ukraine cannot change the course of NATO's proxy war in Ukraine, he said. According to him, the Australian Defense Minister Richard Marles is delusional when he declares that Australian Bushmasters are changing the situation on the ground.Much in the same vein, the US is trying to push Australia into a confrontation with China in the Asia-Pacific region."So what we say is these are world powers which drag Australia into alliances such as AUKUS, such as the Quad. Now there's talk of Australia being part of NATO," Boikov noted.Canberra's Strategy Runs Opposite Australia's National InterestsThe Aussie Cossack noted the Australian government's kowtowing to the US and NATO clearly contradicts national interests. Boikov insists that Australia should be neutral and maintain friendly and mutually beneficial relations with Russia, which could ensure Canberra's genuine political independence and diplomatic diversity.*The Right Sector is an extremist organization banned in Russia.

