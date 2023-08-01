International
SU-30SM, SU-35S, and SU-34 flying in formation - Sputnik International, 1920
Military
Get the latest defense news from around the world: breaking stories, photos, videos, in-depth analysis and much more...
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/germany-begins-construction-of-f-35-fighter-jet-plant-1112326284.html
Germany Begins Construction of F-35 Fighter Jet Plant
Germany Begins Construction of F-35 Fighter Jet Plant
Germany has initiated building of a factory by defense contractor Rheinmetall to produce fuselage sections for the US-made F-35 fighter jet near the municipality of Weeze in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), NRW said on Tuesday.
2023-08-01T16:59+0000
2023-08-01T16:59+0000
military
germany
rheinmetall
f-35
f-35a
north rhine-westphalia
northrop grumman
lockheed martin
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082639403_0:0:2048:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_34a7497159e931efd00a99752e96af44.jpg
"Our soldiers need the best weapons. The planned ultra-modern plant in Weeze has not only an economic but also a defense dimension," the official, who laid the foundation stone for the factory's construction, stated. Wust also addressed the conflict in Ukraine, which he noted had led to geopolitical changes that showed the need for "democracy to be able to defend itself." In July, Rheinmetall clarified that the construction of the plant was the result of agreements with US arms companies Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. The plant, which is expected to be completed in two years, will produce at least 400 F-35A fuselage sections for the air forces of Germany and other nations. The components will further be sent to assembly lines in the United States. In 2022, the German government announced the purchase of 35 F-35 fighters to replace its aging Tornado fleet by 2027.
germany
north rhine-westphalia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e5/04/0f/1082639403_256:0:1792:1152_1920x0_80_0_0_d5a1fae48e9348e0e57c605768bdbdad.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
rheinmetall, northrop grumman, lockheed martin, us arms fo ukraine, f-35, german arms for ukraine, fighter jets for ukraine, jet plant, jet factory
rheinmetall, northrop grumman, lockheed martin, us arms fo ukraine, f-35, german arms for ukraine, fighter jets for ukraine, jet plant, jet factory

Germany Begins Construction of F-35 Fighter Jet Plant

16:59 GMT 01.08.2023
CC0 / / Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II
Lockheed Martin F-35A Lightning II - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
CC0 / /
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
BERLIN (Sputnik) - Germany has initiated building of a factory by defense contractor Rheinmetall to produce fuselage sections for the US-made F-35 fighter jet near the municipality of Weeze in the state of North Rhine-Westphalia (NRW), NRW Premier Hendrik Wust said on Tuesday.
"Our soldiers need the best weapons. The planned ultra-modern plant in Weeze has not only an economic but also a defense dimension," the official, who laid the foundation stone for the factory's construction, stated.
Wust also addressed the conflict in Ukraine, which he noted had led to geopolitical changes that showed the need for "democracy to be able to defend itself."
In July, Rheinmetall clarified that the construction of the plant was the result of agreements with US arms companies Northrop Grumman and Lockheed Martin. The plant, which is expected to be completed in two years, will produce at least 400 F-35A fuselage sections for the air forces of Germany and other nations. The components will further be sent to assembly lines in the United States.
In 2022, the German government announced the purchase of 35 F-35 fighters to replace its aging Tornado fleet by 2027.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала