Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced to Donate Biological Materials – Source

The Ukrainian military command has started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region starting July 20, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian voluntary formations.

"According to our sources in the volunteer units of the Ukrainian armed forces, since July 20, in Zaporozhye and Odessa regions, work on the collection of donor and biometric material among the employees of the territorial defense and the national police has intensified," the source said. The source also noted that biological samples are supposed to be used for identification and collection carried on a voluntary basis, but those, who are against it, are threatened with dismissal, after which they face mobilization to regular forces, the source said. Russian security officials believe these activities are most likely intended to simplify the transplantation of organs and tissues in case of an urgent need. On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev uses its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation.

