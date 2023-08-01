International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230801/ukrainian-police-officers-volunteers-forced-to-donate-biological-materials--source-1112315294.html
Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced to Donate Biological Materials – Source
Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced to Donate Biological Materials – Source
The Ukrainian military command has started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odesa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region starting July 20, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik, citing sources in Ukrainian voluntary formations.
2023-08-01T08:57+0000
2023-08-01T09:03+0000
world
nikolai patrushev
ukraine
zaporozhye region
russian security council
police
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105926/98/1059269865_0:173:3029:1877_1920x0_80_0_0_921c52896bad889df702c01f78e72739.jpg
"According to our sources in the volunteer units of the Ukrainian armed forces, since July 20, in Zaporozhye and Odessa regions, work on the collection of donor and biometric material among the employees of the territorial defense and the national police has intensified," the source said. The source also noted that biological samples are supposed to be used for identification and collection carried on a voluntary basis, but those, who are against it, are threatened with dismissal, after which they face mobilization to regular forces, the source said. Russian security officials believe these activities are most likely intended to simplify the transplantation of organs and tissues in case of an urgent need. On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev uses its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230619/cholera-pathogens-found-in-odessa-may-be-associated-with-us-biolabs-1111303467.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230721/ukrainian-soldiers-anger-with-non-stop-service-undermines-common-fighting-spirit-1112044460.html
ukraine
zaporozhye region
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/105926/98/1059269865_149:0:2880:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_6f684f4974762e668b588293aad4f481.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
ukrainian military command, zaporozhye region, ukrainian voluntary formations
ukrainian military command, zaporozhye region, ukrainian voluntary formations

Ukrainian Police Officers, Volunteers Forced to Donate Biological Materials – Source

08:57 GMT 01.08.2023 (Updated: 09:03 GMT 01.08.2023)
© Sputnik / Stringer / Go to the mediabankA car of the Ukrainian police in Kiev. (File)
A car of the Ukrainian police in Kiev. (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 01.08.2023
© Sputnik / Stringer
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
GENICHESK (Sputnik) - The Ukrainian military command has started collecting more donor and biometric material from members of the territorial defense and national police officers in the Odessa Region and Ukraine's controlled parts of Zaporozhye Region starting July 20, an officer of Russian law enforcement agencies told Sputnik.
"According to our sources in the volunteer units of the Ukrainian armed forces, since July 20, in Zaporozhye and Odessa regions, work on the collection of donor and biometric material among the employees of the territorial defense and the national police has intensified," the source said.
The source also noted that biological samples are supposed to be used for identification and collection carried on a voluntary basis, but those, who are against it, are threatened with dismissal, after which they face mobilization to regular forces, the source said.
Biohazard chemical cabinet - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.06.2023
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Cholera Pathogens Found in Odessa May Be Associated With US Biolabs
19 June, 17:40 GMT
Russian security officials believe these activities are most likely intended to simplify the transplantation of organs and tissues in case of an urgent need.
"Given the lack of interest of the Ukrainian leadership in saving the lives of its military personnel and ordinary citizens, these organs can be intended both for foreign specialists involved in the armed conflict in Ukraine and for sale to the West. It is also possible that individual biometric samples can be used for medical research in US military bio-laboratories, which are widely represented in Ukraine," the source said.
A wounded Ukrainian soldier. File photo - Sputnik International, 1920, 21.07.2023
World
Ukrainian Soldiers’ Anger With Non-Stop Service Undermines ‘Common Fighting Spirit’
21 July, 15:35 GMT
On Monday, Russian Security Council Secretary Nikolai Patrushev said that Kiev uses its wounded soldiers as biomaterial, secretly removing organs from them for transplantation.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала