What is NATO Treaty's Article 5?

The US has said the use of NATO's Article 5 is not under discussion, after a recent incident with Belarusian helicopters allegedly crossing the Polish border. What is Article 5? Sputnik explores.

What Happened on Poland-Belarus Border?A Polish media outlet claimed earlier this week that two Belarusian helicopters purportedly crossed the border near the village of Bialowieza at a very low altitude, which made it difficult for radar systems to detect the copters.US State Department spokesman Matthew Miller, for his part, said that Washington "expects all countries to respect the sovereign air space of other countries, and we will continue to take NATO security very seriously".What is Article 5 Al About?Article 5 stipulates that if a NATO ally falls victim to an armed attack, other NATO countries will consider this an armed attack against all members of the alliance and will take the actions they deem necessary to assist the ally.According to the Article, “Any such armed attack and all measures taken as a result thereof shall immediately be reported to the [UN] Security Council. Such measures shall be terminated when the Security Council has taken the measures necessary to restore and maintain international peace and security.”Are Articles 5 and 6 Connected?Actually, Article 5 is complemented by Article 6, which reads:“For the purpose of Article 5, an armed attack on one or more of the Parties is deemed to include” the attackHow Often Has Article 5 Been Used?Article 5 has been invoked only once in NATO history, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the US, paving the way for the alliance’s largest ever military operation in Afghanistan.On September 12, 2001, the day after the attacks at the World Trade Center and the Pentagon, NATO invoked the article, committing its members to stand by the US in its retaliation, in line with a four-paragraph resolution that was passed unanimously.On October 2, 2001, then-NATO Secretary-General Lord Robertson pledged support of the 18 NATO allies in the US’ anti-terror campaign.Aside from taking part in the war in Afghanistan, NATO’s response to the 9/11 attacks under Article 5 included Operation Eagle Assist, in which NATO aircraft helped patrol the skies over the US for seven months between 2001 and 2002.Another relevant move was the beginning of Operation Active Endeavour, which saw NATO naval forces being sent to conduct counterterrorism activities in the Eastern Mediterranean. The operation, which kicked off in October 2001 and later expanded to the entire Mediterranean region, wrapped up in 2016.NATO allies have also taken collective defense measures in other situations, including joining the US' efforts to fight Daesh* in Syria, Iraq and Afghanistan as well as help keep the peace in the Balkans. This prompted the alliance to implement a significant increase in its collective defenses, including tripling the size of the NATO Response Force.How is Article 5 Related to Ukraine's NATO Bid?A US media outlet recently pointed out that NATO’s “common defense pledge” in the form of Article 5 “stands in the way” of Kiev’s admission” to NATO amid the ongoing Russian special military operation in Ukraine.According to the outlet, Article 5’s “common defense guarantee is the reason previously neutral Finland and Sweden sought to join NATO and why Ukraine and other countries in Europe also want in.”This was followed by Ukrainian authorities starting to discuss security guarantees with the US, which G7 countries pledged to Kiev after the NATO summit that took place in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius on July 11-12. They agreed that each and every G7 member would clinch a deal with Kiev to provide it with security guarantees and help it strengthen its armed forces.Head of Ukraine’s presidential office Andrey Yermak, in turn, described security guarantees for Kiev as "specific long-term commitments", or "clearly developed formats and support mechanisms." He said that such guarantees "will remain in place until Ukraine obtains NATO membership."Before launching the special operation, Russia tried to avoid a conflict with Ukraine by offering its own peace guarantees to NATO, amid an increase in Western countries’ military supplies to Kiev. Russian President Vladimir Putin last year said that the West had basically ignored the Kremlin's proposals on regional security, adding that the US failed to satisfy three key proposals put forward by Russia.This came after Moscow received the West's written response to the regional security-related proposals that Russia rolled out in December 2021. The proposals, in particular, included Moscow's stance on ending the existing tensions with NATO, also underlining that the alliance should drop the idea of accepting Ukraine in its ranks.During the Vilnius summit, NATO leaders agreed on a package of three elements to bring Ukraine closer to the alliance. The first element includes creating an assistance program for Ukraine that will make transition to NATO standards possible. The second element is the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Council, and the third one involves the cancellation of the membership action plan for Ukraine, which will shorten Kiev's accession process. However, no official invitation was extended by the alliance to Ukraine, which many say will unlikely join NATO in the immediate future.Earlier this year, President Putin noted that “it seems that Kiev’s Western allies had really decided to wage war with Russia till last Ukrainian”, something that clearly indicates the West’s possible goal of seeing Ukraine in NATO.*Daesh (also known as ISIS/ISIL/IS) is a terrorist organization outlawed in Russia and many other states

