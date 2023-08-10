https://sputnikglobe.com/20230810/fact-check-why-are-british-starstreak-missiles-no-wonder-weapon-for-ukraine-1112517383.html
Fact Check: Why Are British Starstreak Missiles No 'Wonder Weapon' for Ukraine?
Fact Check: Why Are British Starstreak Missiles No 'Wonder Weapon' for Ukraine?
The UK is reviving the production of its Starstreak missiles to ramp up deliveries of the "wonder weapon" to Ukraine. But have Starstreaks proven effective so far?
The Starstreak, also known as the High-Velocity Missile (HVM), have been in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the conflict, being extensively lauded by the Western press. Still, Russian military observers argue that the missile system has been overpraised.So what's the Starstreak missile system and how does it work?How Does the Starstreak Work?Starstreak is a short-range surface-to-air missile that can be used as a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) or be integrated within portable stand-type Lightweight Multiple Launchers (LML) that carry three rounds. The Starstreak High-Velocity Missile system could also be mounted on the Alvis Stormer armored vehicle platform turning it into a mobile short-range air defense system.The weapon comprises three tungsten darts and a carrier powered by a rocket motor. Having been released from the carrier, the darts are accelerated to over Mach 3.0. The velocity of the darts allows the Starstreak to penetrate heavily armored targets. The fire control system's laser beam guides the missile to ensure exceptional accuracy while being completely unjammable, as per the manufacturer.Why Was Starstreak's Production Halted?The Starstreak has been in British military use since 1997, being manufactured by Thales Air Defense (formerly Shorts Missile Systems) in Belfast, Northern Ireland. However, in 2012, Thales stopped the production of the missile systems, supposedly because it switched to manufacturing the Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) for the Royal Navy's Wildcat Lynx combatant helicopter. The company's officials said at the time that they agreed with the UK Ministry of Defense of the need to "re-role previously contracted budgets to facilitate the full-scale development, series production and introduction of the LMM."What are It's Advantages and Disadvantages?In addition, this system can be mounted on armored vehicles, railway platforms, and all kinds of vessels. Coupled with a reported striking range of 7 km and high speed, the Starstreak appears to have advantages over other Western MANPADS, per the expert.Still, there's the rub: First, the missile system requires an operator to "guide" the missile throughout the engagement process, while other MANPAD rockets are mostly working in a "fire and forget" mode, according to Koshkin. The operator uses the aiming unit which projects two laser beams onto the target, while the missile's sensors calculate the relative positions until impact.Second, the missile is not that inexpensive. In fact it costs more than a Stinger missile, as per open sources. Thus, the Starstreak's missile price tag is about £100,000-130,000 ($127,000- $168,740) while the Stinger's missile costs around $119,000. That means that the operator cannot afford to waste the British-made missiles on myriads of cheaper drones in the battle zone, according to Koshkin.Has the Starstreak Proven Effective in Ukraine?Despite being touted as a "wonder weapon" the Starstreak has not "called the shots" on the Ukrainian battlefield so far, per Sputnik's interlocutor.Koshkin noted that British military experts cited by the Western press are claiming that Starstreak MANPADs have been used in Ukraine against Russia's unmanned aerial vehicles and even helicopters.However, these reports have not been backed by solid evidence; moreover, there is no credible statistics that would have proven that the Starstreak "outperformed" other portable missile systems in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.In early March 2022, the Western press announced that the British military department planned to supply the Kiev regime with its "state-of-art" Starstreak MANPADs. A few days later the UK MoD confirmed this information, while in April 2022 the Ukrainian and Western started releasing reports claiming that the British MANPAD had been downing Russian planes and helicopters. To back their narrative they attached photographs and video footage of extremely poor quality which did not allow identifying the target or the weapon used for shooting it down.As per uncorroborated reports, the alleged successful use of the Starstreak was due to a covert agreement between the Ukrainian and the UK military to attribute most of the successful rocket launches to Starstreak MANPADs. Thus, the Ukrainian side advertised the weapon "in exchange" for supplies, according to some reports.Per Russian publications specializing in military analysis, the actual capabilities of modern British MANPADs are not as impressive as the manufacturer's advertisement. Under the battlefield conditions, the Starstreak's peculiar guidance system has proven to be useless, largely contributing to the low efficiency of the launches. The need for manual control by the operator on many occasions eliminated the technical advantages of the missile.Are Western Weapons Superior to Russian Analogues?As per Koshkin, Russia will always have defense means to "respond" to its rivals with Russia's arms manufacturers having enough cards up their sleeve to compete with the Western military-industrial complex.
The Starstreak, also known as the High-Velocity Missile (HVM), have been in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces since the beginning of the conflict, being extensively lauded by the Western press. Still, Russian military observers argue that the missile system has been overpraised
"[The Starstreak] is far from being a 'wonder weapon' that could solve all the problems and fill in the gaps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine," Dr. Andrei Koshkin, a veteran Russian academic specializing in military and international affairs issues, told Sputnik.
So what's the Starstreak missile system and how does it work?
How Does the Starstreak Work?
Starstreak is a short-range surface-to-air missile that can be used as a man-portable air-defense system (MANPADS) or be integrated within portable stand-type Lightweight Multiple Launchers (LML) that carry three rounds. The Starstreak High-Velocity Missile system could also be mounted on the Alvis Stormer armored vehicle platform turning it into a mobile short-range air defense system.
Starstreak MANPADS are used to target fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and other aircraft such as unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). The rocket boasts a striking range of up to 7 kilometers, a speed of Mach 3.0 (about 3,675 km per hour) and can reach an altitude of 1 km.
The weapon comprises three tungsten darts and a carrier powered by a rocket motor. Having been released from the carrier, the darts are accelerated to over Mach 3.0. The velocity of the darts allows the Starstreak to penetrate heavily armored targets. The fire control system's laser beam guides the missile to ensure exceptional accuracy while being completely unjammable, as per the manufacturer.
Why Was Starstreak's Production Halted?
The Starstreak has been in British military use since 1997, being manufactured by Thales Air Defense (formerly Shorts Missile Systems) in Belfast, Northern Ireland.
However, in 2012, Thales stopped the production of the missile systems, supposedly because it switched to manufacturing the Lightweight Multi-role Missiles (LMM) for the Royal Navy's Wildcat Lynx combatant helicopter. The company's officials said at the time that they agreed with the UK Ministry of Defense of the need to "re-role previously contracted budgets to facilitate the full-scale development, series production and introduction of the LMM."
What are It's Advantages and Disadvantages?
"A man-portable air defense system is a military invention that must be characterized by such parameters as height, range and target hitting efficiency," Koshkin said. "Their advantage is that it has an extremely high rocket speed, initially over Mach 3. (…) The next important point, which makes it superior to other missiles, is that it releases three darts that go in the direction of the target. And if even one dart out of three hits an air target, then, of course, it will be hit. Three in one sounds impressive. It increases the odds of hitting the target of defeat three times."
In addition, this system can be mounted on armored vehicles, railway platforms, and all kinds of vessels. Coupled with a reported striking range of 7 km and high speed, the Starstreak appears to have advantages over other Western MANPADS, per the expert.
Still, there's the rub: First, the missile system requires an operator to "guide" the missile throughout the engagement process, while other MANPAD rockets are mostly working in a "fire and forget" mode, according to Koshkin. The operator uses the aiming unit which projects two laser beams onto the target, while the missile's sensors calculate the relative positions until impact.
"This, of course, complicates the work of the operator. The 'fire and forget' principle means that [an operator] makes a shot and then jumps into the trench in order to save his life. Why? Because after the missile has been launched, one can immediately detect the location of the MANPADS operator. And [when it comes to the Starstreak] it is necessary to shoot and then keep the target in focus," explained Koshkin, adding that the sky over the battlefield is almost always hazy, which reduces the chances of hitting.
Second, the missile is not that inexpensive. In fact it costs more than a Stinger missile, as per open sources. Thus, the Starstreak's missile price tag is about £100,000-130,000 ($127,000- $168,740) while the Stinger's missile costs around $119,000. That means that the operator cannot afford to waste the British-made missiles on myriads of cheaper drones in the battle zone, according to Koshkin.
Has the Starstreak Proven Effective in Ukraine?
Despite being touted as a "wonder weapon" the Starstreak has not "called the shots" on the Ukrainian battlefield so far, per Sputnik's interlocutor.
Koshkin noted that British military experts cited by the Western press are claiming that Starstreak MANPADs have been used in Ukraine against Russia's unmanned aerial vehicles and even helicopters.
However, these reports have not been backed by solid evidence; moreover, there is no credible statistics that would have proven that the Starstreak "outperformed" other portable missile systems
in use by the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
In early March 2022, the Western press announced that the British military department planned to supply the Kiev regime with its "state-of-art" Starstreak MANPADs. A few days later the UK MoD confirmed this information, while in April 2022 the Ukrainian and Western started releasing reports claiming that the British MANPAD had been downing Russian planes and helicopters. To back their narrative they attached photographs and video footage of extremely poor quality which did not allow identifying the target or the weapon used for shooting it down.
As per uncorroborated reports, the alleged successful use of the Starstreak was due to a covert agreement between the Ukrainian and the UK military to attribute most of the successful rocket launches to Starstreak MANPADs. Thus, the Ukrainian side advertised the weapon "in exchange" for supplies, according to some reports.
Per Russian publications specializing in military analysis, the actual capabilities of modern British MANPADs are not as impressive as the manufacturer's advertisement. Under the battlefield conditions, the Starstreak's peculiar guidance system has proven to be useless, largely contributing to the low efficiency of the launches. The need for manual control by the operator on many occasions eliminated the technical advantages of the missile.
Are Western Weapons Superior to Russian Analogues?
"We have weapons that are not inferior, and in some respects even surpass those of all the armed forces of the whole world," Koshkin said. "I'm talking about hypersonic missiles and about the electronic warfare. So, one can't say that the British possess a 'wonder-weapon' capable of solving the problems created by Russian aviation."
As per Koshkin, Russia will always have defense means to "respond" to its rivals with Russia's arms manufacturers having enough cards up their sleeve
to compete with the Western military-industrial complex.