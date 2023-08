https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/russia-china-joint-patrols-not-directed-against-3rd-parties---chinese-defense-ministry-1112578956.html

Russia-China Joint Patrols Not Directed Against 3rd Parties - Chinese Defense Ministry

BEIJING (Sputnik) - Russia and China carry out joint military exercises in strict accordance with the international law, they are not aimed against third parties and are not related to the international situation, Chinese Defense Ministry spokesman Wu Qian said on Monday.

The naval forces of Russia and China have conducted joint patrols in the Western and Northern part of the Pacific Ocean, according to the Russian-Chinese annual plan for interarmy cooperation. Russia and China carry out naval drills in strict accordance with international law and all navigation is in the international waters, the official noted, adding that they aim at the joint protection of international justice and maintaining security in the world.

