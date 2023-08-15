https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/trump-calls-new-indictment-rigged-deliberately-filed-during-political-campaign-1112615849.html
Trump Calls New Indictment 'Rigged,' Deliberately Filed During Political Campaign
Trump Calls New Indictment 'Rigged,' Deliberately Filed During Political Campaign
Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an indictment approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the US state of Georgia "rigged" and deliberately presented in the midst of his political campaign, saying the move was a "witch hunt."
2023-08-15T15:03+0000
2023-08-15T15:03+0000
2023-08-15T15:03+0000
americas
donald trump's indictment
us election 2020
donald trump
election interference
2024 us presidential election
georgia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112280402_0:0:3073:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_6550ca6f5945752389b34defc205a182.jpg
On Monday night, the Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump on 13 criminal charges related to an investigation into an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender. Trump also stressed that the "witch hunt" continued, calling the district attorney "out of control and very corrupt." Several of the charges Trump is facing include violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, forgery, among others. Eighteen other associates have been also charged in the indictment, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows. Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him as attempts to weaponize the US justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential election, and has denied any wrongdoing.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/trump-attorneys-call-fulton-county-grand-jury-indictment-flawed-and-unconstitutional-1112602180.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/07/1f/1112280402_45:0:2776:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_745f3c3fae10f7c285ac184064c394c4.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
donald trump indictment, georgia election interference case, trump attorneys, us president, donald trump, trump indictment, fulton county grand jury, election interference, us 2020 presidential election, us 2024 presidential election, witch hunt
donald trump indictment, georgia election interference case, trump attorneys, us president, donald trump, trump indictment, fulton county grand jury, election interference, us 2020 presidential election, us 2024 presidential election, witch hunt
Trump Calls New Indictment 'Rigged,' Deliberately Filed During Political Campaign
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former US President Donald Trump on Tuesday called an indictment approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the US state of Georgia "rigged" and deliberately presented in the midst of his political campaign, saying the move was a "witch hunt."
On Monday night, the Fulton County grand jury indicted Trump on 13 criminal charges
related to an investigation into an alleged attempt to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender.
"And what about those Indictment Documents put out today, long before the Grand Jury even voted, and then quickly withdrawn? Sounds Rigged to me! Why didn't they Indict 2.5 years ago
? Because they wanted to do it right in the middle of my political campaign. Witch Hunt!" Trump said in a statement on Truth Social.
Trump also stressed that the "witch hunt
" continued, calling the district attorney "out of control and very corrupt."
Several of the charges Trump is facing include violation of the Georgia RICO Act, solicitation of a violation of oath by a public officer, false statements and writings, forgery, among others. Eighteen other associates have been also charged in the indictment, including Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani and former Trump chief of staff Mark Meadows.
Trump has repeatedly condemned the criminal proceedings against him
as attempts to weaponize the US justice system to prevent him from running in the 2024 US presidential election
, and has denied any wrongdoing.