International
- Sputnik International, 1920
Americas
Sputnik brings you all the latest breaking stories, expert analysis and videos from North and South America.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/trump-attorneys-call-fulton-county-grand-jury-indictment-flawed-and-unconstitutional-1112602180.html
Trump Attorneys Slam 'Flawed and Unconstitutional' Fulton County Grand Jury Indictment
Trump Attorneys Slam 'Flawed and Unconstitutional' Fulton County Grand Jury Indictment
A 41-count indictment, including against former US President Donald Trump, approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia in an election interference case, is "flawed and unconstitutional," Trump attorneys said, adding that they look forward to a detailed review of the indictment.
2023-08-15T09:36+0000
2023-08-15T10:25+0000
americas
donald trump's indictment
us election 2020
election interference
2024 us presidential election
donald trump
georgia
us
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8dccb5386ce66b8f7740dada22084259.jpg
A Fulton County grand jury indicted Monday night Trump with 13 criminal charges related to an investigation alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender. The process leading up to the decision was "shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," they stressed. The former US president was previously indicted on charges related to his supporters' storming of the Capitol in January 2021, financial fraud in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and mishandling of classified government documents.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/georgia-election-official-cautions-on-potential-impacts-of-trumps-indictments-1112571468.html
americas
georgia
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_171:0:2902:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_b434993c3f2e1b9d99a9a299a20612ca.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
donald trump indictment, georgia election interference case, trump attorneys, us president, donald trump, trump indictment, fulton county grand jury, election interference, us 2020 presidential election, us 2024 presidential election
donald trump indictment, georgia election interference case, trump attorneys, us president, donald trump, trump indictment, fulton county grand jury, election interference, us 2020 presidential election, us 2024 presidential election

Trump Attorneys Slam 'Flawed and Unconstitutional' Fulton County Grand Jury Indictment

09:36 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 15.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Butch DillFILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election.
FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.08.2023
© AP Photo / Butch Dill
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 41-count indictment, including against former US President Donald Trump, approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia in an election interference case, is "flawed and unconstitutional," Trump attorneys said, adding that they look forward to a detailed review of the indictment.
A Fulton County grand jury indicted Monday night Trump with 13 criminal charges related to an investigation alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender.

"This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result. We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been," the attorneys noted in a statement distributed by the ex-president in an email to his supporters.

Gabriel Sterling, chief operating officer for the Georgia Secretary of State, answers journalists' questions during the kick-off of the state-wide risk limiting audit of the 2022 general election Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at the Georgia Capitol in Atlanta. - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.08.2023
Americas
Georgia Election Official Cautions on Potential Impacts of Trump's Indictments
Yesterday, 02:03 GMT
The process leading up to the decision was "shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," they stressed.
"In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment," the attorneys emphasized.
The former US president was previously indicted on charges related to his supporters' storming of the Capitol in January 2021, financial fraud in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and mishandling of classified government documents.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала