Trump Attorneys Slam 'Flawed and Unconstitutional' Fulton County Grand Jury Indictment
09:36 GMT 15.08.2023 (Updated: 10:25 GMT 15.08.2023)
© AP Photo / Butch DillFILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at a fundraiser event for the Alabama GOP, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023, in Montgomery, Ala. Former Vice President Mike Pence is refuting claims from Trump's legal team that Trump never asked him to reject votes from certain states while certifying the 2020 election.
© AP Photo / Butch Dill
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - A 41-count indictment, including against former US President Donald Trump, approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia in an election interference case, is "flawed and unconstitutional," Trump attorneys said, adding that they look forward to a detailed review of the indictment.
A Fulton County grand jury indicted Monday night Trump with 13 criminal charges related to an investigation alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender.
"This one-sided grand jury presentation relied on witnesses who harbor their own personal and political interests— some of whom ran campaigns touting their efforts against the accused and/or profited from book deals and employment opportunities as a result. We look forward to a detailed review of this indictment which is undoubtedly just as flawed and unconstitutional as this entire process has been," the attorneys noted in a statement distributed by the ex-president in an email to his supporters.
The process leading up to the decision was "shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," they stressed.
"In light of this major fumble, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office clearly decided to force through and rush this 98-page indictment," the attorneys emphasized.
The former US president was previously indicted on charges related to his supporters' storming of the Capitol in January 2021, financial fraud in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and mishandling of classified government documents.