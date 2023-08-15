https://sputnikglobe.com/20230815/trump-attorneys-call-fulton-county-grand-jury-indictment-flawed-and-unconstitutional-1112602180.html

Trump Attorneys Slam 'Flawed and Unconstitutional' Fulton County Grand Jury Indictment

Trump Attorneys Slam 'Flawed and Unconstitutional' Fulton County Grand Jury Indictment

A 41-count indictment, including against former US President Donald Trump, approved by a Fulton County grand jury in the state of Georgia in an election interference case, is "flawed and unconstitutional," Trump attorneys said, adding that they look forward to a detailed review of the indictment.

2023-08-15T09:36+0000

2023-08-15T09:36+0000

2023-08-15T10:25+0000

americas

donald trump's indictment

us election 2020

election interference

2024 us presidential election

donald trump

georgia

us

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/08/1112450938_0:161:3071:1888_1920x0_80_0_0_8dccb5386ce66b8f7740dada22084259.jpg

A Fulton County grand jury indicted Monday night Trump with 13 criminal charges related to an investigation alleging he attempted to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election, according to a court document. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis later told reporters that the grand jury had issued arrest warrants for the 19 defendants named in the indictment, but they all have until August 25 to voluntarily surrender. The process leading up to the decision was "shocking and absurd, starting with the leak of a presumed and premature indictment before the witnesses had testified or the grand jurors had deliberated and ending with the District Attorney being unable to offer any explanation," they stressed. The former US president was previously indicted on charges related to his supporters' storming of the Capitol in January 2021, financial fraud in payments to porn actress Stormy Daniels and mishandling of classified government documents.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230814/georgia-election-official-cautions-on-potential-impacts-of-trumps-indictments-1112571468.html

americas

georgia

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

donald trump indictment, georgia election interference case, trump attorneys, us president, donald trump, trump indictment, fulton county grand jury, election interference, us 2020 presidential election, us 2024 presidential election