US Hints of 'Plea Bargain' for Julian Assange Only Meant to Placate Media

Author and journalist Kevin Gosztola and John Kiriakou, co-host of Sputnik Radio's Political Misfits webcast that the the US ambassador to Australia's recent comments regarding the Wikileaks founder could not be taken as gospel.

Speculation around a plea bargain for jailed Wikileaks founder Julian Assange may just be a way to appease the media while a deal is negotiated in secret, say two journalists.US ambassador to Australia Caroline Kennedy appeared to give credence to reports of a compromise with the US Department of Justice that could see Assange return to his homeland Australia and reunited with his wife and child after more than a decade in British jail or taking refuge in the Ecuadorean embassy in London.The journalist, currently languishing in Britain's highest-security prison Belmarsh, faces up to 175 years in jail if he is extradited to the US for trial on espionage charges for publishing evidence of US war crimes in Iraq supplied by Pentagon whistle-blower Chelsea Manning.Author and journalist Kevin Gosztola told Sputnik that the US government was trying to "get certain people off their back" under pressure from Assange's supporters."She was asked by an Australian reporter if she believed that there could be a diplomatic outcome," Gosztola said. "Her response was that she doesn't see this as a diplomatic issue and however, there could be a resolution."He noted that the ambassador then parroted a generic "boilerplate comment" by her boss, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, on World Press Freedom Day.Ultimately, Kennedy had nothing new to say about the Assange case, the journalist argued, and merely referred journalists back to speculative media reports about a plea-bargain deal."When she was asked if a deal could be struck, she says, well, that's up to the Justice Department. All right. Well, you and I have been following this very closely. It doesn't seem like anything new has been said."Nevertheless, the author believed the statement was "a hugely positive sign for Assange.""People that they are getting under the skin of officials who have the ability to make us believe that something is taking place behind the scenes", Gosztola stressed. "Clearly they understand the demands that are being put forward."He advised supporters of the Wikileaks founder not to reject a plea-bargain deal just because it might "sound like he was admitting guilt, giving in to the persecution that has come from the US government."Podcast host and former CIA agent John Kiriakou, in turn, said that the situation remained murky."The people who I know, who know, aren't talking and they're they're not talking on purpose," he said. One of the journalist's Australian based colleagues, Consortium News editor-in-chief Joe Lauria, is "very close" to the Assange campaign — but he told Kiriakou that he had been "shut down" when he asked about a possible deal. "That also leads him to believe that something's up, something's cooking, it's being negotiated," Kiriakou said.The radio host said his understanding was that Assange would take what is known as an "Alford plea," described by some jurists as "a plea of guilty containing a protestation of innocence."He said that would mean freedom for Assange, but potential future problems for other journalists."If you're a national security journalist for the Wall Street Journal or the New York Times or The Washington Post or Associated Press, this is going to be a problem for you because it legitimizes the Justice Department strategy of going after people who find themselves in receipt of what they call national defense information," Kiriakou argued. "Do we adopt on a more permanent basis the Trump and Biden administration policy of going after people deemed to be national security leakers? This is a very serious question here, and nobody really wants to address it."For more in-depth analysis of current affairs, tune in to our Sputnik Radio shows.

