Ukrainian Sabotage Group Fails to Breach Border of Russia's Bryansk Region - Governor

A Ukrainian sabotage group unsuccessfully tried to breach the state border of Russia’s Bryansk Region near the Klimovsky District, Governor Alexander Bogomaz stated on Tuesday.

"Today, Ukrainian saboteurs attempted to breach the state border in the Klimovsky district. Thanks to the coordinated and heroic actions of the units of the border department of the FSB of Russia in the Bryansk Region, the Ministry of Defense, the special forces of the National Guard in the Bryansk Region, the attack was repelled," Bogomaz said on Telegram. Measures are currently being taken to ensure the safety of civilians in the region, the governor added.

