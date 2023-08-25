https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/president-luis-arce-bolivia-hopes-to-join-brics-soon-bet-on-bloc-from-outset-1112885879.html

President Luis Arce: Bolivia Hopes to Join BRICS Soon, ‘Bet’ on Bloc ‘From Outset’

Bolivia hopes to join BRICS soon, President Luis Arce told Sputnik, speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg.

Bolivia hopes to join BRICS soon, President Luis Arce told Sputnik. Speaking on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in Johannesburg, the head of state also revealed that he plans to visit Russia in 2024.Bolivia’s president officially submitted his country's request to join the group of developing countries as a full-fledged member during his address at the 15th BRICS Summit held in Johannesburg, South Africa.The Bolivian president attended the three-day summit of the BRICS group of major emerging economies - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - which was held in Johannesburg from Tuesday to Thursday. On the final day of the summit, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa announced that BRICS leaders had decided to invite Saudi Arabia, Iran, Ethiopia, Egypt, Argentina, and the United Arab Emirates to join the bloc of nations.Expansion of BRICS ‘Key’ ResultThe expansion of BRICS, which accounts for over 31.5 percent of the world’s GDP, with another six members was singled out by Bolivia’s president as the key result of the latest summit of the group.Currently, as many as 40 countries are ready and willing to join BRICS, among them Argentina, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Iran, and Indonesia.The Bolivian dignitary recalled his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov at the gathering in South Africa, underscoring that they had touched upon key issues related to bilateral cooperation and BRICS membership.BRICS’ New Development Bank (NDB) was established in 2014, and aims to mobilize resources for infrastructure and sustainable development projects in the bloc and other emerging markets and developing countries through the provision of loans, guarantees, and other financial instruments. Ahead of the 15th BRICS Summit, NDB President Dilma Rousseff announced plans to start lending in the South African and Brazilian currencies as part of efforts to reduce reliance on the US dollar.“We expect to lend between $8 billion-$10 billion this year. Our aim is to reach about 30% of everything we lend […] in local currency,” Rousseff was cited as telling media.Beneficial Mining ProjectsProspects for the strengthening of relations between Bolivia and Russia, which have been developing at a good pace in the last three years, are very good, the nation's president underscored in his interview with Sputnik.Developing the Andean nation’s lithium reserves has become a highly important aspect of its development. The South American region boasts the largest reserves of lithium, a chemical element essential for electric vehicles, on the planet. Deposits in Bolivia are estimated at over 21 million tons. Together with Argentina and Chile, Bolivia is part of the famous Lithium Triangle.Bolivia Eyes ‘De-Dollarization’Bolivia has long signaled its intention to move away from using the dollar in settlements, the president said, because there are other currencies that can replace it. Bolivia proposed to use the Chinese currency as a means of payment, he added, clarifying that his nation trades predominantly with China, with most of its imports also coming from the Asian giant. The dollar is still used in trade, converted to yuan, and then back to the greenback, he stated, adding:Previously, experts told Sputnik that BRICS' plan to make financial settlements in their own currencies fits into La Paz's "Bolivianization" strategy. The Bolivian authorities are seeking to bolster the nation's currency, the boliviano, in order to start drifting away from the dollar.

