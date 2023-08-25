https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukrainian-military-shoots-at-own-fighters-for-desertion-near-kherson---source-1112872724.html
Ukrainian Military Shoots at Own Fighters for Desertion Near Kherson - Source
"Information was obtained from sources in the armed forces of Ukraine on the execution of 23 servicemen of the 123rd brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine on August 11 in Kherson because they decided to desert and abandon their positions," the source said. The Ukrainian military command added the executed soldiers to the list of missing people to cover up the incident, the source said, adding that the Russian security forces managed to learn the names of 10 killed fighters.The finding comes shortly after reports surfaced that a Ukrainian squad leader had fatally shot one of his own service members after they had panicked during an encounter with Russian troops.A source told Sputnik at the time that the incident was captured on a cellphone that was found on the individual's person.
Ukrainian Military Shoots at Own Fighters for Desertion Near Kherson - Source
HENICHESK (Sputnik) - Ukrainian militants from the 123rd territorial defense brigade have shot 23 of their own fighters for attempting to desert from their positions near Kherson, a Russian security source told Sputnik, citing a source with the Ukrainian armed forces.
"Information was obtained from sources in the armed forces of Ukraine on the execution of 23 servicemen of the 123rd brigade of the territorial defense of the armed forces of Ukraine on August 11 in Kherson because they decided to desert and abandon their positions," the source said.
The Ukrainian military command added the executed soldiers to the list of missing people to cover up the incident, the source said, adding that the Russian security forces managed to learn the names of 10 killed fighters.
The finding comes shortly after reports surfaced that a Ukrainian squad leader had fatally shot one of his own service members after they had panicked during an encounter with Russian troops.
A source told Sputnik at the time that the incident was captured on a cellphone that was found on the individual's person.