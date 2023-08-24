https://sputnikglobe.com/20230824/germany-supplies-ukraine-with-us-patriot-system-missiles-for-first-time-1112857329.html
Germany has supplied Ukraine with missiles for US Patriot air defense systems for the first time, according to an updated list of the German government published on Thursday.
The government did not specify how many Patriot missiles Kiev received.The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine in early June has been less than unsuccessful. Not only have Russian forces been repelling all Ukrainian attacks, but they have also been advancing in several areas, including the directions of Kupyansk and Krasny Liman, liberating many settlements in the process.Western military equipment has not saved the Kiev regime, which has disappointed its partners while demanding more and more military supplies.While Germany has been sending various weapons to aid the Kiev regime, including Leopard tanks, the German foreign minister has noted that the reserves of the country’s armed forces (Bundeswehr) are depleted. Other Western nations have also been reporting low weapons stocks, which will only be replenished after changes in budget plans are made.
Germany Supplies Ukraine With US Patriot System Missiles for First Time
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Germany has supplied Ukraine with missiles for US Patriot air defense systems for the first time, according to an updated list of the German government published on Thursday.
The government did not specify how many Patriot missiles Kiev received.
The counteroffensive launched by Ukraine in early June has been less than unsuccessful
. Not only have Russian forces been repelling all Ukrainian attacks
, but they have also been advancing in several areas, including the directions of Kupyansk
and Krasny Liman
, liberating many settlements in the process.
While Germany has been sending various weapons to aid the Kiev regime, including Leopard tanks
, the German foreign minister has noted that the reserves of the country’s armed forces (Bundeswehr) are depleted
. Other Western nations have also been reporting low weapons stocks
, which will only be replenished after changes in budget plans are made.