International
- Sputnik International, 1920
World
Get the latest news from around the world, live coverage, off-beat stories, features and analysis.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/west-wanted-to-create-second-ukraine-out-of-belarus---russian-security-council-1112946708.html
West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council
West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council
The West wanted to create a “second Ukraine” out of Belarus even before Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov has said.
2023-08-28T13:59+0000
2023-08-28T13:59+0000
world
russia
belarus
vadim shevtsov
russian security council
ukraine
biowarfare
biological weapon
biolab
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104770/53/1047705390_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_904f2e5a6e40485614a4cb8770f9f3f8.jpg
“Western countries, even before the special military operation, increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, openly sponsored Belarusian ‘zmagars’ [supporters of opposition], trained militants. In fact, they wanted to create a second Ukraine out of the country, another ‘anti-Russia,” Shevtsov told a Russian newspaper in an interview. The official added that the Western sanctions had a “reverse impact” and strengthened ties between Moscow and Minsk even more.Therefore, the deployment of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to aggressive actions of the West near the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the deputy secretary emphasized.Russian Security Council Says Confirmed Fact of US Developing Biological WeaponsThe fact that the United States is developing biological weapons, including such aimed at certain ethnic groups, has been confirmed, Shevtsov stated.The Pentagon has to disguise its military biological developments as civilian research institutes, the deputy secretary said, adding that the US is trying to transfer its biological weapons program to other states, establish control over biological research and collect bio-materials and pathogens, including especially dangerous ones.
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/how-russian-tactical-nuclear-weapons-ensure-belarus-national-security-1111729104.html
https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/us-seeks-license-to-encircle-russia-china-with-offensive-strategic-bio-labs-1112721451.html
russia
belarus
ukraine
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2023
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104770/53/1047705390_155:0:2886:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_8b23b08b78ec06cf771dfde06ec173ae.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia-belarus relations, russian tactical nuclear weapons, russian tactical nuclear weapons stationed in belarus, belarus nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons in belarus as deterrence, west poses security challenge to belarus, western-backed political unrest in belarus, alexey shevtsov, us biolab, biological weapon, biowarfare, american bioweapon, biomilitary activity, russia-belarus relations, russia-belarus cooperation, russia-belarus military cooperation
russia-belarus relations, russian tactical nuclear weapons, russian tactical nuclear weapons stationed in belarus, belarus nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons in belarus as deterrence, west poses security challenge to belarus, western-backed political unrest in belarus, alexey shevtsov, us biolab, biological weapon, biowarfare, american bioweapon, biomilitary activity, russia-belarus relations, russia-belarus cooperation, russia-belarus military cooperation

West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council

13:59 GMT 28.08.2023
© Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov / Go to the mediabankState colors of Russia and Belarus (File)
State colors of Russia and Belarus (File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 28.08.2023
© Sputnik / Andrei Aleksandrov
/
Go to the mediabank
Subscribe
International
India
Africa
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West wanted to create a “second Ukraine” out of Belarus even before Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov stated.
“Western countries, even before the special military operation, increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, openly sponsored Belarusian ‘zmagars’ [supporters of opposition], trained militants. In fact, they wanted to create a second Ukraine out of the country, another ‘anti-Russia,” Shevtsov told a Russian newspaper in an interview.
The official added that the Western sanctions had a “reverse impact” and strengthened ties between Moscow and Minsk even more.
Therefore, the deployment of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to aggressive actions of the West near the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the deputy secretary emphasized.

"The aggressive behavior of our Western neighbors near the borders of the Union State forced us to take retaliatory measures, including deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, and increasing the combat potential of the aviation component of the joint regional group of forces," Shevtsov stressed.

Iskander short-range ballistic missile system is used during the Russian military operation in Ukraine - Sputnik International, 1920, 07.07.2023
Military
How Russian Tactical Nuclear Weapons Ensure Belarus National Security
7 July, 17:37 GMT

Russian Security Council Says Confirmed Fact of US Developing Biological Weapons

The fact that the United States is developing biological weapons, including such aimed at certain ethnic groups, has been confirmed, Shevtsov stated.

"It has been confirmed that the United States is developing biological weapons, including those aimed at certain ethnic groups," the official highlighted.

A biohazard sticker on the entrance of a laboratory. - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.08.2023
Analysis
US Seeks 'License' to Encircle Russia, China, With 'Offensive Strategic Bio-labs'
19 August, 06:55 GMT
The Pentagon has to disguise its military biological developments as civilian research institutes, the deputy secretary said, adding that the US is trying to transfer its biological weapons program to other states, establish control over biological research and collect bio-materials and pathogens, including especially dangerous ones.
World
Americas
Russia
Economy
Military
Science & Tech
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
App StoreGoogle play
© 2023 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала