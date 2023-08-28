https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/west-wanted-to-create-second-ukraine-out-of-belarus---russian-security-council-1112946708.html
West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council
West Wanted to Create 'Second Ukraine' Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council
The West wanted to create a “second Ukraine” out of Belarus even before Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov has said.
"Western countries, even before the special military operation, increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, openly sponsored Belarusian 'zmagars' [supporters of opposition], trained militants. In fact, they wanted to create a second Ukraine out of the country, another 'anti-Russia," Shevtsov told a Russian newspaper in an interview. The official added that the Western sanctions had a "reverse impact" and strengthened ties between Moscow and Minsk even more.Therefore, the deployment of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to aggressive actions of the West near the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the deputy secretary emphasized.Russian Security Council Says Confirmed Fact of US Developing Biological WeaponsThe fact that the United States is developing biological weapons, including such aimed at certain ethnic groups, has been confirmed, Shevtsov stated.The Pentagon has to disguise its military biological developments as civilian research institutes, the deputy secretary said, adding that the US is trying to transfer its biological weapons program to other states, establish control over biological research and collect bio-materials and pathogens, including especially dangerous ones.
West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The West wanted to create a “second Ukraine” out of Belarus even before Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov stated.
“Western countries, even before the special military operation
, increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, openly sponsored Belarusian ‘zmagars’ [supporters of opposition], trained militants. In fact, they wanted to create a second Ukraine out of the country, another ‘anti-Russia,” Shevtsov told a Russian newspaper in an interview.
The official added that the Western sanctions had a “reverse impact” and strengthened ties
between Moscow and Minsk even more.
Therefore, the deployment of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to aggressive actions of the West
near the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the deputy secretary emphasized.
"The aggressive behavior of our Western neighbors near the borders of the Union State forced us to take retaliatory measures, including deploying Russian tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, and increasing the combat potential of the aviation component of the joint regional group of forces," Shevtsov stressed.
Russian Security Council Says Confirmed Fact of US Developing Biological Weapons
The fact that the United States is developing biological weapons, including such aimed at certain ethnic groups, has been confirmed, Shevtsov stated.
"It has been confirmed that the United States is developing biological weapons, including those aimed at certain ethnic groups," the official highlighted.
The Pentagon has to disguise its military biological developments
as civilian research institutes, the deputy secretary said, adding that the US is trying to transfer its biological weapons program to other states
, establish control over biological research and collect bio-materials and pathogens, including especially dangerous ones.