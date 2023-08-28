https://sputnikglobe.com/20230828/west-wanted-to-create-second-ukraine-out-of-belarus---russian-security-council-1112946708.html

West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council

West Wanted to Create ‘Second Ukraine’ Out of Belarus - Russian Security Council

The West wanted to create a “second Ukraine” out of Belarus even before Russia’s special military operation, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Alexey Shevtsov has said.

2023-08-28T13:59+0000

2023-08-28T13:59+0000

2023-08-28T13:59+0000

world

russia

belarus

vadim shevtsov

russian security council

ukraine

biowarfare

biological weapon

biolab

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/104770/53/1047705390_0:170:3039:1879_1920x0_80_0_0_904f2e5a6e40485614a4cb8770f9f3f8.jpg

“Western countries, even before the special military operation, increased military, political and economic pressure on Minsk, openly sponsored Belarusian ‘zmagars’ [supporters of opposition], trained militants. In fact, they wanted to create a second Ukraine out of the country, another ‘anti-Russia,” Shevtsov told a Russian newspaper in an interview. The official added that the Western sanctions had a “reverse impact” and strengthened ties between Moscow and Minsk even more.Therefore, the deployment of Russia's tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus is a response to aggressive actions of the West near the borders of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, the deputy secretary emphasized.Russian Security Council Says Confirmed Fact of US Developing Biological WeaponsThe fact that the United States is developing biological weapons, including such aimed at certain ethnic groups, has been confirmed, Shevtsov stated.The Pentagon has to disguise its military biological developments as civilian research institutes, the deputy secretary said, adding that the US is trying to transfer its biological weapons program to other states, establish control over biological research and collect bio-materials and pathogens, including especially dangerous ones.

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230707/how-russian-tactical-nuclear-weapons-ensure-belarus-national-security-1111729104.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230819/us-seeks-license-to-encircle-russia-china-with-offensive-strategic-bio-labs-1112721451.html

russia

belarus

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia-belarus relations, russian tactical nuclear weapons, russian tactical nuclear weapons stationed in belarus, belarus nuclear weapons, nuclear weapons in belarus as deterrence, west poses security challenge to belarus, western-backed political unrest in belarus, alexey shevtsov, us biolab, biological weapon, biowarfare, american bioweapon, biomilitary activity, russia-belarus relations, russia-belarus cooperation, russia-belarus military cooperation