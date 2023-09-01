https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/grand-skate-tour-2023-in-full-swing-in-moscow-1113042409.html
Gorky Park is hosting the world-famous Grand Skate Tour (GST) 2023 which started on August 26 and is running till September 2. A large number of skateboarding events has already taken place at Moscow's most famous park and the tournament finals are to be held on the last day of the festival.
By September 1, the GST has hosted a series of masterclasses, lectures and seminars delivered by foreign guests at the educational center. The GST has arranged exhibitions dedicated to skate culture, as well as demo performances in the ramp by the national teams of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico and a forum as part of the Third International Forum-Festival of New Olympic Sports and Positive Youth Subcultures.At the moment, more than a thousand skaters from 41 countries of the world have taken part in sports, cultural and educational events of GST. Skaters from 13 countries (Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Madagascar, Russia, US, Uzbekistan) made it to the men's and women's semi-finals."It is amazing that now we are hosting foreign athletes from 41 countries in Moscow. Looking at the scale of GST and its program, we can say that skateboarding is still a socio-cultural phenomenon, rather than a sports one, because in sports there is the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which conducts its own policy and forces it upon national sports federations, whereas there is no such unified international body in the realm of culture. Threfore, the Grand Skate Tour is so successfully held at Gorky Park, thanks to the Department of Culture of Moscow. All GST events and activities are covered not only in Russian but also in foreign media. Information about the skateboarding festival is actively spreading in social networks, and we see an incredible number of likes, comments and reposts. Every day, we receive hundreds of e-mails and messages from different countries, in which people express their desire to participate in the GST. It's another confirmation that the GST is a success, that skateboarding really does bring people from all over the world together," Ilya Vdovin, the President of the Russian Skateboarding Federation, commented on the GST 2023 held at Moscow's Gorky Park.
Grand Skate Tour 2023 in Full Swing in Moscow
By September 1, the GST
has hosted a series of masterclasses, lectures and seminars delivered by foreign guests at the educational center. The GST has arranged exhibitions dedicated to skate culture, as well as demo performances in the ramp by the national teams of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico and a forum as part of the Third International Forum-Festival of New Olympic Sports and Positive Youth Subcultures.
At the moment, more than a thousand skaters from 41 countries of the world have taken part in sports, cultural and educational events of GST. Skaters from 13 countries (Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Madagascar, Russia, US, Uzbekistan) made it to the men's and women's semi-finals.
"It is amazing that now we are hosting foreign athletes from 41 countries in Moscow. Looking at the scale of GST and its program, we can say that skateboarding is still a socio-cultural phenomenon, rather than a sports one, because in sports there is the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which conducts its own policy
and forces it upon national sports federations, whereas there is no such unified international body in the realm of culture. Threfore, the Grand Skate Tour is so successfully held at Gorky Park, thanks to the Department of Culture of Moscow. All GST events and activities are covered not only in Russian but also in foreign media. Information about the skateboarding festival is actively spreading in social networks, and we see an incredible number of likes, comments and reposts. Every day, we receive hundreds of e-mails and messages from different countries, in which people express their desire to participate in the GST. It's another confirmation that the GST is a success, that skateboarding really does bring people from all over the world together,
" Ilya Vdovin, the President of the Russian Skateboarding Federation, commented on the GST 2023 held at Moscow's Gorky Park.
"The beautiful weather and the location of the GST is nothing short of spectacular! The educational and cultural programs, the skatepark and the vertical ramp are impressive in their thoughtfulness and quality. I am truly delighted to see such a large number of participants," Tokyo Olympics participant Dallas Oberholzer (South Africa) shared his thoughts on the event.
"I really like Russia and I love Moscow very much. It's not the first year I've been coming here and I'm constantly speechless at how great and professional the GST is conducted. How quickly the scale of this event is expanding and how many invited riders are riding with me. Come, or better yet, come skateboarding to Gorky Park to support the skate-family! On September 1 and 2, the semi-finals and finals will be held, so we'll put on a real show for you," 2022 World Skateboarding Championships finalist Matias Dell Olio (Argentina) emphasized.
"GST is a place of strength. I am happy to be here and to be part of the women's competition. It means a lot to me and personally I'm happy to see that women's skateboarding is moving in the right direction, thanks to the GST," Jazmin Alvarez, a Colombian bronze medalist at the South American Games 2022, added to Matias' point.
"Grand Skate Tour 2023 is in full swing! We are waiting for everyone on September 1 and 2 for the semi-finals and finals of the skateboarding competition!" the GST Press Service highlighted.
Representatives from the following countries are participating in the GST: Algeria, Argentina, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bahrain, Belarus, Brazil, Bulgaria, Colombia, Cuba, Egypt, Ethiopia, Finland, Ethiopia, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Madagascar, Macedonia, Macedonia, Mexico, Mongolia, Morocco, Mongolia, Oman, Pakistan, Transnistria, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, South Africa, Spain, Tajikistan, Turkiye, Uganda, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates, United States, Uzbekistan, Yemen.
About Grand Skate Tour
The Grand Skate Tour is a series of skate events that brings together professional and amateur skateboarders from across the globe, contributing to the creation of a global skateboarding community. Furthermore, the GST encourages skateboarders to pursuit excellence on the international level, including on the path to the 2024 Paris Olympics.