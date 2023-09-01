https://sputnikglobe.com/20230901/grand-skate-tour-2023-in-full-swing-in-moscow-1113042409.html

Grand Skate Tour 2023 in Full Swing in Moscow

Gorky Park is hosting the world-famous Grand Skate Tour (GST) 2023 which started on August 26 and is running till September 2. A large number of skateboarding events has already taken place at Moscow's most famous park and the tournament finals are to be held on the last day of the festival.

By September 1, the GST has hosted a series of masterclasses, lectures and seminars delivered by foreign guests at the educational center. The GST has arranged exhibitions dedicated to skate culture, as well as demo performances in the ramp by the national teams of Argentina, Brazil and Mexico and a forum as part of the Third International Forum-Festival of New Olympic Sports and Positive Youth Subcultures.At the moment, more than a thousand skaters from 41 countries of the world have taken part in sports, cultural and educational events of GST. Skaters from 13 countries (Argentina, Armenia, Belarus, Bulgaria, Brazil, Iran, Israel, Kazakhstan, Colombia, Madagascar, Russia, US, Uzbekistan) made it to the men's and women's semi-finals."It is amazing that now we are hosting foreign athletes from 41 countries in Moscow. Looking at the scale of GST and its program, we can say that skateboarding is still a socio-cultural phenomenon, rather than a sports one, because in sports there is the International Olympic Committee (IOC), which conducts its own policy and forces it upon national sports federations, whereas there is no such unified international body in the realm of culture. Threfore, the Grand Skate Tour is so successfully held at Gorky Park, thanks to the Department of Culture of Moscow. All GST events and activities are covered not only in Russian but also in foreign media. Information about the skateboarding festival is actively spreading in social networks, and we see an incredible number of likes, comments and reposts. Every day, we receive hundreds of e-mails and messages from different countries, in which people express their desire to participate in the GST. It's another confirmation that the GST is a success, that skateboarding really does bring people from all over the world together," Ilya Vdovin, the President of the Russian Skateboarding Federation, commented on the GST 2023 held at Moscow's Gorky Park.

