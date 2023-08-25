https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/bidenomics-forces-us-budget-deficit-to-balloon-to-crisis-size-1112876381.html

Bidenomics Forces US Budget Deficit to Balloon to 'Crisis-Size'

The United States is currently mired in crisis-size deficits as a result of the policies enacted by the administration of President Joe Biden.

The United States is currently mired in crisis-size deficits as a result of the policies enacted by the administration of President Joe Biden. There are few hopes of any improvement in the near future, as forecasts issued by the Congressional Budget Office show. Small wonder that investors have been jittery, their increasing unease translating into yields on benchmark 10-year Treasuries surging to a 15-year high of above 4.3 percent this week. It should be noted that most US corporate borrowing and mortgages are benchmarked to the 10-year yield, resulting in the 30-year fixed-rate mortgages hitting their highest point in more than 20 years, at above 7 percent. American housing is now less affordable than at any time since the 1980s, with home sales plunding by 16.6 percent in July 2023, as per the National Association of Realtors. The yield on 2-year Treasury bonds has been even higher, with the situation that is called an “inverted yield curve” indicating that investors expect a recession within a year’s time. The data on yields comes as the Federal Reserve’s effective federal funds rate has been hovering at a 22-year high amid the central bank’s efforts to clamp down on inflation. Excessive Spending & Surging DeficitsCurrently, the US national debt stands at more than $32 trillion, and continues to soar. It is forecast to exceed $44 trillion by 2027. To somehow stabilize the situation, trillions in spending cuts and tax hikes would be required, according to media-cited analysts. Looking ahead, the awning gap between government spending and tax revenue collecting is only expected to widen, with CBO anticipating that the federal deficit for fiscal year 2023 will be about $1.7 trillion. This figure is $200 billion larger than the original, May-issued forecast.The fiscal shortfalls forecast by the CBO come after Fitch Ratings announced it was downgrading the US federal government’s credit rating from AAA to AA+, the second time it has done so, due to shaken confidence in the US government to properly handle its debts.The move resulted in US stocks posting big losses, with the Nasdaq suffering its worst loss in six months after losing 2.17% of its value on August 2, closing at 13,973.45. On the heels of the credit rating downgrade, the US Treasury jacked up debt issuance. The size of quarterly bond sales was upped for the first time in 2,5 years in a bid to help cover the surge in budget deficits. The Treasury had announced it was selling $103 billion longer-term securities at its quarterly refunding auctions.These developments came in the wake of the protracted debt ceiling row that dragged out for months, with the threat of a government default looming. A tentative deal was finally reached in early June on lifting the budget ceiling. In that agreement, Republicans succeeded in extracting commitments to spending cuts from Democrats that they would not otherwise have agreed to.'Bidenomics' FailThe US president's so-called 'Bidenomics' that he has been bragging about, purportedly geared to “strengthen the middle class” and ensure “the highest economic growth among the world’s leading economies since the pandemic,” has not been match up with the perceptions of everyday Americans. The Consumer Price Index released this month revealed that inflation rose 3.2 percent in July compared to 2022. There was also a 0.2 percent increase in the price of consumer goods as of June. When it comes to the US gross domestic product (GDP), last year it grew only one percent, December to December, as per economists.However, amid the bleak economic growth and other woes plaguing the country, Joe Biden is intent on continuing with his spending spree. This month, Biden asked Congress for $40 billion in additional spending, with more than half of that earmarked for the Kiev regime. Of the total, $13.1 billion is slated for direct military spending. In addition, Biden is seeking an additional $2.3 billion for Ukraine through the World Bank. As for the deadline for a new budget bill to be passed, it is September 30. This would require the passage of a dozen appropriations bills, only one of which has been sent to the president. As the US teeters on the brink of an economic calamity, Joe Biden's approval rating has been tanking. Just 36 percent of US adults believe Biden is doing a good job handling the economy, with 42 percent saying they approve his performance overall, according to a poll by the AP-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.

