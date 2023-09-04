International
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
On February 24, 2022 Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine, aiming to liberate the Donbass region where the people's republics of Donetsk and Lugansk had been living under regular attacks from Kiev's forces.
Russian Drones Hit Shipbuilding Enterprise in Ukraine
Russian Drones Hit Shipbuilding Enterprise in Ukraine
Russian drones have hit a shipbuilding enterprise in Ukraine, where unmanned boats are assembled from imported components, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Unmanned aerial vehicles struck a Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprise, which assembled unmanned boats from imported components," the ministry stated. Additionally, Russian Black Sea Fleet aircraft have destroyed four military boats with the special forces of the Ukrainian troops in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry noted.Moreover, Ukraine has lost up to 285 servicemen both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, ministry stated.Over the past day, Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Donetsk direction, one counterattack in the Zaporozhye direction, and four counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, according to the ministry.Ukraine also lost over 115 military and 15 pieces of military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, as well as over 120 military in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
donetsk, zaporozhye, zaporizhizhia, kupyansk, russian drones, russian uav
Russian Drones Hit Shipbuilding Enterprise in Ukraine

11:14 GMT 04.09.2023
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian drones have hit a shipbuilding enterprise in Ukraine, where unmanned boats are assembled from imported components, the Russian Defense Ministry said on Monday.
"Unmanned aerial vehicles struck a Ukrainian shipbuilding enterprise, which assembled unmanned boats from imported components," the ministry stated.
Additionally, Russian Black Sea Fleet aircraft have destroyed four military boats with the special forces of the Ukrainian troops in the northwestern part of the Black Sea, the ministry noted.
Russia's Special Operation in Ukraine
Russian Navy Ships Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
25 August, 15:40 GMT
Moreover, Ukraine has lost up to 285 servicemen both killed and wounded in the Donetsk direction over the past 24 hours, ministry stated.
Over the past day, Russian armed forces have repelled three attacks in the Donetsk direction, one counterattack in the Zaporozhye direction, and four counterattacks in the Kupyansk direction, according to the ministry.

"During the fighting in this [Donetsk] direction, the enemy lost up to 285 Ukrainian soldiers both killed and wounded, five armored combat vehicles, seven vehicles, self-propelled artillery mounts: US-made M109 Paladin and Gvozdika, as well as two US-made howitzers M105," the ministry said.

Ukraine also lost over 115 military and 15 pieces of military equipment in the Zaporozhye direction, as well as over 120 military in the South Donetsk direction, the ministry added.
