Russian Navy Ships Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure
The Russian Armed Forces have launched sea-based cruise missile strikes against a port facility used by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
2023-08-25T15:40+0000
Russian Navy Ships Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure Facility"The objective of the strike has been achieved. The target has been hit," reads the ministry's official summary.Donetsk DirectionUnits of the Yug Battlegroup repelled three attacks in the area of the villages of Zaliznyanskoye, Kleshcheyevka, and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses included:Kupyansk DirectionZapad battlegroup fighters, supported by air and artillery, repelled three breakthrough attempts by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade and 68th Jaeger Brigade in the areas of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region and Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic. Ukrainian military losses in the span of 24 hours included up to 50 soldiers, two tanks, three IFVs, two pickup trucks, and a D-20 howitzer.Zaporozhye DirectionRussian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Kiev regime's forces suffered losses:Southern Donetsk and Kherson DirectionsBattlegroup Vostok repelled an attack near the settlement of Sladkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, they hammered Ukrainian Marines of the 38th Brigade in the area of Urozhaynoye. As a result of these engagements, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered casualties:In the direction of Kherson, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses of up to 50 soldiers killed and wounded, three military vehicles, one M777 howitzer, and several Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.Krasny Liman DirectionUnits of the Tsentr battlegroup, during the course of operations, repelled an attack near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, they struck the positions of the 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, and Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.Following the actions of the Russian forces, the losses of the Ukrainian Army amounted to:
MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Russian Armed Forces have launched sea-based cruise missile strikes against a port facility used by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.
"The objective of the strike has been achieved. The target has been hit," reads the ministry's official summary.
Donetsk Direction
Units of the Yug Battlegroup
repelled three attacks in the area of the villages of Zaliznyanskoye, Kleshcheyevka, and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses included:
Up to 260 troops killed and wounded;
One tank, two armored infantry fighting vehicles (IFV), and two military cars;
One Krab self-propelled tracked howitzer, two D-20 howitzers.
Kupyansk Direction
Zapad battlegroup
fighters, supported by air and artillery, repelled three breakthrough attempts by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade and 68th Jaeger Brigade in the areas of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region and Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic. Ukrainian military losses in the span of 24 hours included up to 50 soldiers, two tanks, three IFVs, two pickup trucks, and a D-20 howitzer.
Zaporozhye Direction
Russian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Kiev regime's forces suffered losses:
Two Bradley IFVs, two Stryker armored fighting vehicles, and four military cars;
Three M777 howitzers
, two FH-70 howitzers.
Southern Donetsk and Kherson Directions
Battlegroup Vostok
repelled an attack near the settlement of Sladkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, they hammered Ukrainian Marines of the 38th Brigade in the area of Urozhaynoye. As a result of these engagements, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered casualties:
One Krab howitzer
, two M777 howitzers, two Msta-B howitzers, one D-20 howitzer, a 2S1 Gvozdika self-propelled howitzer, and an AN/TPQ-36 Firefinder Weapon Locating System.
In the direction of Kherson
, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses of up to 50 soldiers killed and wounded, three military vehicles, one M777 howitzer, and several Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.
Krasny Liman Direction
Units of the Tsentr battlegroup
, during the course of operations, repelled an attack near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, they struck the positions of the 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, and Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.
Following the actions of the Russian forces, the losses of the Ukrainian Army amounted to:
Four armored vehicles, two pickup trucks.