https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/russian-navy-ships-strike-ukrainian-port-infrastructure-1112891843.html

Russian Navy Ships Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

Russian Navy Ships Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure

The Russian Armed Forces have launched sea-based cruise missile strikes against a port facility used by Ukrainian troops, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

2023-08-25T15:40+0000

2023-08-25T15:40+0000

2023-08-25T15:40+0000

russia's special operation in ukraine

russia

russian defense ministry

ukrainian armed forces

donetsk

lugansk

kherson

d-30

m777 howitzers

russian navy

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdn1.img.sputnikglobe.com/img/07e7/08/19/1112891683_0:4:1838:1038_1920x0_80_0_0_f1291c557976a6678a3a7ef3d41552b0.jpg

Russian Navy Ships Strike Ukrainian Port Infrastructure Facility"The objective of the strike has been achieved. The target has been hit," reads the ministry's official summary.Donetsk DirectionUnits of the Yug Battlegroup repelled three attacks in the area of the villages of Zaliznyanskoye, Kleshcheyevka, and Staromikhailovka in the Donetsk People's Republic. Ukrainian losses included:Kupyansk DirectionZapad battlegroup fighters, supported by air and artillery, repelled three breakthrough attempts by the Ukrainian 47th Mechanized Brigade and 68th Jaeger Brigade in the areas of Sinkovka in the Kharkov region and Sergeyevka in the Lugansk People's Republic. Ukrainian military losses in the span of 24 hours included up to 50 soldiers, two tanks, three IFVs, two pickup trucks, and a D-20 howitzer.Zaporozhye DirectionRussian forces repelled five attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Kiev regime's forces suffered losses:Southern Donetsk and Kherson DirectionsBattlegroup Vostok repelled an attack near the settlement of Sladkoye in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, they hammered Ukrainian Marines of the 38th Brigade in the area of Urozhaynoye. As a result of these engagements, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered casualties:In the direction of Kherson, the Ukrainian Armed Forces suffered losses of up to 50 soldiers killed and wounded, three military vehicles, one M777 howitzer, and several Msta-B and D-30 howitzers.Krasny Liman DirectionUnits of the Tsentr battlegroup, during the course of operations, repelled an attack near the settlement of Kuzmino in the Donetsk People's Republic. In addition, they struck the positions of the 63rd and 67th Mechanized Brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 5th Brigade of the Ukrainian National Guard, in the areas of the settlements of Chervonaya Dibrova in the Lugansk People's Republic, and Torskoye and Grigorovka in the Donetsk People's Republic.Following the actions of the Russian forces, the losses of the Ukrainian Army amounted to:

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230811/ukraine-loses-over-180-military-in-donetsk-direction-in-past-day---mod-1112532272.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukraine-loses-about-310-soldiers-in-donetsk-kupyansk-directions---mod-1112885095.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukraine-uses-phosphorus-munitions-in-zaporozhye-direction---military-doctor-1112879548.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230825/ukrainian-military-shoots-at-own-fighters-for-desertion-near-kherson---source-1112872724.html

https://sputnikglobe.com/20230725/russian-forces-seize-sergeevka-settlement-after-counterattack-1112133421.html

russia

donetsk

lugansk

kherson

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2023

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International

russia special military operation, ukrainian crisis, failed counteroffensive, ukrainian counteroffensive, us weapons, nato equipment, nato-supplied military equipment, us arms for ukraine, foiled counteroffensive, counteroffensive attemt, thwarted counteroffensive, botched counteroffensive, counteroffensive effort, nato arms for ukraine, donetsk, kupyansk, zaporozhye, southern donetsk, kherson, krasny liman, missile strikes, cruise missile strikes, russian navy, russian fleet, navy strike